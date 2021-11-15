ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Rivera confirms Chase Young's season is over with 'leg injury'

By Chris Lingebach
Chase Young indeed suffered a season-ending leg injury on Sunday, Ron Rivera confirmed Monday afternoon.

Young left Washington's game against the Buccaneers on Sunday in the second quarter after dropping to the ground and writhing in pain, with what appeared at the time to be a leg injury. Young was ruled out for the rest of the game and later returned to the sideline on crutches .

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that after examining Young in the locker room, the Washington Football Team feared he'd suffered a torn ACL , with Rapoport noting that further testing would be needed to confirm their initial diagnosis.

"It's been confirmed this morning that Chase did injure his leg and it will pretty much end his season this year," Rivera told reporters on Monday.

Asked to confirm if it was a torn ACL that Young sustained, Rivera said, "Well, yeah. He has a leg injury, okay, and I want to leave it at that."

"I'll let the doctors talk about it when they have to talk about it, if they talk about it," he said. "I don't want to get too detailed about it, because I really don't know a lot of the specifics."

