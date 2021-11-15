ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Suthers seeks Citizens to Serve on Fire Mitigation Advisory Board

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.— Following the passage of Ballot Measure 2D, Mayor John Suthers is seeking three knowledgeable citizens to serve on the Fire Mitigation Advisory Board. This Board will assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department in determining how to allocate money from the Wildland Fire and Prevention Fund for the city-wide and regional wildfire mitigation and prevention program. Preferred applicants will have specialized experience or knowledge relating to wildfire and/or mitigation, and will be willing to serve a volunteer four-year term. Interested individuals should submit applications and resumes no later than December 15, 2021 online at ColoradoSprings.gov/bcc. For questions, please contact Dawn Conley at 719-385-5484 or email at dawnconley@coloradosprings.gov

Other positions on the 12-member committee will be filled by individuals representing key partners such as the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado State Forest Service, El Paso County, Pikes Peak Area Fire Chiefs, Colorado Springs Utilities and others.

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

