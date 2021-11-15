ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Longtime MLB infielder Julio Lugo dies at 45

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeIeM_0cxNr49L00

Former major league infielder Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, his family told ESPN on Monday.

He is believed to have died from a heart attack, per the report. He was one day short of his 46th birthday.

Dominican Republic newspaper Listin Diario also reported Lugo’s death.

Lugo hit .269 with 80 home runs and also had 198 stolen bases in 12 major league seasons with the Houston Astros (2000-03), then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2003-06), Los Angeles Dodgers (2006), Boston Red Sox (2007-09), St. Louis Cardinals (2009), Baltimore Orioles (2010) and Atlanta Braves (2011).

He won a World Series title with the Red Sox in 2007. He hit .385 in 13 at bats in the Fall Classic against Colorado. Lugo signed a four-year contract worth $36 million with Boston in December 2006.

He had career OPS of .716.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zp7gk_0cxNr49L00
Also Read:
Former New York Mets’ pitcher Pedro Feliciano dies at 45

Lugo played in 1,109 games at shortstop, 175 games at second base and made 31 appearances at third. He also played in 19 games in the outfield.

Lugo was selected in the 43rd round of the 1994 draft out of Connors State College in Warner, Okla.

Lugo was born in Barahona, Dominican Republic, in 1975.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
whio.com

Photos: Julio Lugo through the years

Photos: Julio Lugo through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 18: Julio Lugo #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals during warmups for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 18, 2009 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers won 7-3. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Julio Lugo, shortstop for Red Sox's 2007 championship team, dies at 45

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Julio Lugo, who was the shortstop for the Boston Red Sox's 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 45. Lugo's family told ESPN and Dominican Republic newspaper Diario Libre that the former MLB infielder died of a heart attack. According to the outlets, Lugo went into cardiac arrest as he was traveling home from a workout at a gym in Santo Domingo.
MLB
WHIO Dayton

World Series champion Julio Lugo dies at 45

Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo has died in the Dominican Republic, according to ESPN’s Enrique Rojas. Rojas said he spoke with Lugo’s family, who said they believe Lugo, 45, died of a heart attack. Lugo played three seasons for the Red Sox, winning the World Series with them in...
MLB
nbcboston.com

Remembering Julio Lugo's Touching Gesture of Kindness With Red Sox

Tomase: Remembering a long-ago gesture of kindness from Julio Lugo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just a quick story about the late Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo, who died on Monday in the Dominican Republic, one day shy of his 46th birthday. While the reporter-player dynamic is often collegial,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Houston Chronicle

Former Astros shortstop Julio Lugo dies at 45, report says

Julio Lugo, who started his 12-year major league career in Houston during in the early 2000s, died Monday according to multiple reports. Lugo died of a heart attack, according to ESPN. He was one day shy of his 46th birthday. Houston selected Lugo in the 43rd round of the 1994...
MLB
NBC Sports

Alex Cora, ex-Red Sox teammates react to Julio Lugo's death

The Boston Red Sox community lost one of its own Monday. Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo died Monday at age 45 of an apparent heart attack. The Dominican Republic native played three seasons in Boston from 2007 to 2009 and was the starting shortstop on the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox.
MLB
WBEC AM

Member Of 2007 Champion Boston Red Sox Has Died At Age Of 45

Some sad news from the world of sports. Julio Lugo, who was a player for the 2007 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox, died on Monday of an apparent heart attack. He was 45 years old. Lugo's family told ESPN Deportes they believe he likely died from a heart attack...
MLB
abc17news.com

Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ’07 champs, has died

The Boston Red Sox say former major league shortstop Julio Lugo has died. Lugo played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team. ESPN reported that Lugo’s family presumed the cause of death to be a heart attack. Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000 to 2011 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves. He hit .385 in Boston’s 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Pedro Feliciano
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Julio Lugo
Dodger Insider

Former Dodger, 12-year MLB veteran Julio Lugo passes away at 45

Former Major League infielder Julio Lugo, who played 49 games with the Dodgers in 2006, has passed away at 45 years old. Lugo played 12 Major League seasons with stops in Houston (2000–03), Tampa Bay (2003–06), Los Angeles (2006), Boston (2007–09), St. Louis (2009), Baltimore (2010) and Atlanta (2011). He...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Ex-Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo passes away at age 45

The starting shortstop on the 2007 World Series champion Boston Red Sox passed away suddenly Monday. Former major leaguer Julio Lugo has died at age 45 due to an apparent heart attack, Lugo's family told ESPN's Enrique Rojas on Monday. The Dominican Republic-based newspaper Listin Diario also reported Lugo's death Monday.
MLB
TMZ.com

MLB's Julio Lugo Dead At 45 After Heart Attack

10:55 AM PT -- The Red Sox just confirmed the news ... saying, "The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo." "We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family." The Tampa Bay Rays added ... "We are saddened to hear...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Listin Diario#The Houston Astros#Braves#The Red Sox#Connors State College
whdh.com

Report: Former Red Sox World Series champion dies at age of 45

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox World Series champion Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, his family told ESPN. Lugo’s family believes the longtime shortstop likely died from a heart attack, ESPN’s Enrique Rojas reported. Lugo was a member of Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team. The...
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, Garrett Whitlock, Julio Lugo

The Boston Red Sox lost their first big free agent on Monday when Eduardo Rodriguez made a quick decision in his free agency and signed a five-year deal with the Tigers. Where does that leave the Red Sox now in the rotation? (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) John Tomase wonders...
MLB
Anniston Star

Family: Former Braves INF Julio Lugo dies at 45

Former major league infielder Julio Lugo died at the age of 45, his family told ESPN on Monday. He is believed to have died from a heart attack, per the report. He would have turned 46 on Tuesday. Lugo hit .269 with 80 home runs and also had 198 stolen...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy