Butch Davis won’t return as FIU coach, accuses school of sabotage

 4 days ago

Coach Butch Davis has been informed he won’t be offered a new contract when his expires Dec. 15, despite leading the program to three bowl games in five years, The Action Network reported Monday.

And he had harsh words for the university, which hadn’t been to a bowl game since 2011 before his arrival in 2017. The program had only two winning seasons in its 13-year history before Davis took over, yet last month an ad for his job appeared on an industry website.

“This year has been a nightmare,” Davis told The Action Network. “You can imagine the players’ reaction when a head coach’s job was posted online. The administration has been sabotaging the program.

“Their decisions to post the job has resulted in a major negative impact on the football program and our ability to recruit and retain players.”

The Golden Panthers are 1-9 on the season. Per the report, 13 starters — 21 players in all — either sustained season-ending injuries or left the team.

Per the report, the university routinely posts every head and assistant coaching job on its internal website, even when an opening isn’t available. It did not address the posting on the American Football Coaches Association website.

Davis told The Action Network that coaching at FIU has been difficult beyond this season, considering:

–He could offer his assistant coaches only one-year contracts, ruling out those who were offered multiyear deals elsewhere.

–Coaches could not recruit on the road the past two years because of both COVID-19 and school finances.

–The school has limited equipment purchases. For example, when he arrived in 2017, he found out the team shoulder pads were 10 years old. Through a staff member, he learned Mississippi State was replacing its shoulder pads, and the school gave the old ones to FIU.

“They were five years old,” Davis said. “But they were new to us.”

The school uniforms also are nine years old, said Davis, who turns 70 on Wednesday.

Last week, athletic director Pete Garcia resigned to take a position as senior adviser to university president Mark Rosenberg.

Davis went to Florida International with an extensive coaching record.

He coached at Miami from 1995-2000, then at North Carolina from 2007-10. In between, he was the coach of the Cleveland Browns from 2001-04, leading them to a playoff appearance in 2002.

Overall, his college coaching record is 103-73, including a 24-30 mark at FIU.

–Field Level Media

On3.com

Daily briefing: On Wake Forest’s offense, Sam Howell and Butch Davis

Wake Forest is at Clemson this week. Wake is averaging 44.7 points per game this season, or one fewer than the Demon Deacons have scored against Clemson in their past five games combined. The Tigers have held the Deacs to one touchdown in the past three seasons. That was in the 2020 season-opener, a late-game score that Wake managed after coach Dave Clawson pulled Sam Hartman, most likely to keep him safe. The Tigers still know how to play defense. They’re third in the nation in scoring defense (15.3 ppg) and first in red zone defense (six TDs, seven field goals allowed in 23 red-zone visits). But the Clemson offense remains a few first downs short of mediocre. Wake clinches the ACC Atlantic by winning at Clemson or at Boston College next week. This game feels as if it will change more than that. It feels as if it will change the nature of a rivalry.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
