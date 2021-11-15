Bronx's Melrose Library turns a new page with multimillion-dollar investment

Two libraries in the Bronx are getting a major makeover thanks to a multimillion-dollar investment from the city.

The project is funded by the mayor's administration and will give five public libraries renovations. Included in the project is the New York Public Library's Hunts Point Branch as well the one in Melrose.

The entire library is currently under construction, and the new additions will include whole new level plus new elevators and flooring. Council Member Rafael Salamanca and Deputy Bronx Borough President Marricka Scott-McFadden helped make this a reality.

Library employees News 12 spoke with say this new change was a long time coming.

The new renovations are expected to be finished by summer 2023.