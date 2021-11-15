Dalton State finishes strong again for 81-77 win over Lyon

For the second straight game at the Talladega College Classic basketball tournament in Talladega, Alabama, Dalton State College finished strong in the game's final seconds to earn a win.

After a go-ahead basket gave the Roadrunners a two-point win on Friday over William Woods in the event, Dalton State's C.J. Perry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to help lift the Roadrunners (5-2) to a 81-77 win over Lyon (2-5).

Perry's 3-pointer gave Dalton State a 78-77 lead, then Perry hit two free throws to increase the lead to 80-77 a few seconds later. Dalton State's Rodley Adjei stole the ball and hit another free throw after a foul to give the Roadrunners the 81-77 advantage with eight seconds left in the game.

Lyon didn't get up another shot.

After facing an early 10-point deficit at 14-4, Dalton State promptly went on a 9-0 run to cut the game to 14-13. Dalton State finally grabbed its first lead by the 4:58 mark of the first half at 28-27, and the Roadrunners would lead 36-34 at halftime.

A strong start to the second gave the Roadrunners their largest lead at 58-48 with 8:23 left, but Lyon responded with a 13-0 scoring run to grab back the lead 61-58.

The two traded the advantage a few times until Perry's go-ahead bucket.

Adjei led Dalton State with 22 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing three assists. Franklin Almonte had 15 points and hit three 3-pointers, while Perry's three makes from behind the arc helped him put up 11. Nasir Cassell scored 10, while Antares Gwyn grabbed 12 rebounds.

Dalton State held the 30-16 advantage in points in the paint.

Lyon's Ben Keton put up 30 points to lead the game, while Grant Patterson tallied 19.

Saturday's win the third straight victory for the Roadrunners, which begin Southern States Athletic Conference competition Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, against Stillman.