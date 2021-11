The Elder Scrolls VI was first teased back at E3 2018, but over three years later, we’ve yet to hear anything new about the game. Bethesda has hinted we still have a long wait ahead of us, but just how far away is the game exactly? Well, you may want to reserve your excitement – in a new interview with IGN, Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard hinted The Elder Scrolls VI may not arrive before 2026.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO