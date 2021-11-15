Campbell and family love official visit

Jihaad Campbell took his official visit to Clemson over the weekend with his family and once again came away impressed. The Clemson Insider caught up with Campbell to get the details on his visit.

How did you enjoy the official visit?

Campbell: “It was pretty good. Definitely great being back at home. I got to actually meet all the commits and spend some valuable time with them. I felt real good and real comfortable being around them, having fun, just talking about the upcoming season we’re gonna have freshman year and along with our journey too.”

What was the highlight of the visit?

Campbell: “Just really understanding the family part and the family atmosphere of Clemson and how they really take pride in how things are structured with them.”

Who came with you on the visit?

Campbell: “My mom and my grandma came. It was pretty dope [to have them there]. My grandma never came to Clemson with me, so that was a real great experience for her.”

How did your family enjoy the visit?

Campbell: “They really enjoyed the visit. I went up there previous times and my mother too. We all enjoyed the visit a lot. It was great.”

Who was your player host and what was it like spending time with that person?

Campbell: “It was Kevin Swint. He’s a real chill, laid-back dude. He’s a good player and he gave me a lot of tips and stuff like that about different stuff coming into freshman year and how to handle things.”

What did you hear from the coaches during the visit?

Campbell: “A lot of coaches, they was just saying that they can’t wait for me to come and they definitely are going to have a lot of fun with me in the defensive scheme.”

How do you guys feel about your chances with Andre Greene, Jr.?

Campbell: “We definitely want him. We definitely want him in this class. We showed that really, really well on the visit too.”

