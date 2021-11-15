Bridgeport-based radio station WPKN moving to new downtown location

Listener-supported WPKN radio in Bridgeport will be moving into a new building downtown.

WPKN on 89.5 FM is a community radio station that was founded in 1963 and once served as the radio station of the University of Bridgeport.

The radio station went independent in 1989, and some programmers have been working there for 40 years.

The station is relocating to 277 Fairfield Ave., in the heart of Bridgeport’s downtown arts district and a short distance from both the train and bus stations.

WPKN will occupy second-floor offices in Bijou Square.

The official move will take place Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.