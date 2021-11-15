ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Nov. 15)

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjoJu_0cxNo7cT00
Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks its high school teams. Doug Kapustin/Baltimore Sun Media Group

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (6-1) 1

2. Calvert Hall (8-2) 4

3. McDonogh (6-5) 8

4. Archbishop Spalding (10-1) 2

5. Dunbar (10-0) 5

6. Broadneck (8-1) 6

7. Dundalk (10-0) 7

8. Mount Saint Joseph (6-4) 3

9. Franklin (9-2) 9

10. Milford Mill (10-1) 10

11. Mervo (8-1) 11

12. South Carroll (10-0) 12

13. Atholton (10-1) 13

14. Oakland Mills (9-1) 14

15. Old Mill (8-2) 15

Others considered: City (8-3), Concordia Prep (9-2), Glenelg (10-1), Harford Tech (8-1), Loyola Blakefield (8-2), Owings Mills (10-1)

BOYS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall (22-2-1) 2

2. McDonogh (21-3) 1

3. C. Milton Wright (14-3-1) 9

4. John Carroll (14-7-2) 4

5. Severna Park (15-2-1) 7

6. Broadneck (14-2) 3

7. Mt. Hebron (12-2-1) 6

8. Centennial (12-3-1) 5

9. Archbishop Curley (12-9-1) 8

10. Loyola Blakefield (10-8-3) 10

11. Severn (18-1) 13

12. Harford Tech (10-4)

13. Towson (12-2) 12

14. Glenelg (10-3-1) —

15. Fallston (12-4-1) ) —

Other considered: Catonsville (11-5-1), Century (14-3-1), Concordia Prep (11-9-2), Liberty (10-3-1), Patterson Mill (10-2-2)

GIRLS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

Girls soccer

1. McDonogh (14-2) 1

2. Broadneck (17-0-1) 3

3. Archbishop Spalding (11-5) 4

4. Mt. Hebron (13-2) 10

5. Marriotts Ridge (14-1-1) 2

6. Notre Dame Prep (7-4-2) 7

7. Fallston (16-0-2) 9

8. St. Paul’s (9-4) 5

9. Glenelg (13-2) —

10. Severna Park (11-3) 6

11. Mercy (7-6-2) 8

12. Severn (14-5) —

13. John Carroll (6-6-2) 12

14. River Hill (12-5) —

15. Perry Hall (11-5) 15

Others considered: Century (11-3-1), C. Milton Wright (9-5-2), Dulaney (7-4-3), Hereford (13-4)

VOLLEYBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Arundel (17-1) 2

2. Reservoir (16-1) 3

3. Maryvale Prep (17-0) 4

4. Broadneck (14-3) 1

5. Bel Air (16-0) 7

6. Howard (15-2) 5

7. Westminster (15-1) 6

8. Century (14-3) 9

9. Glenelg (12-5) 14

10. Hereford (17-1) 10

11. Crofton (13-5) —

12. Centennial (12-4) 11

13. River Hill (12-4) 12

14. Severna Park (11-5) 8

15. Dulaney (11-7) —

Others considered: Annapolis Area Christian (12-1), Archbishop Spalding (11-7), Liberty (11-4), Marriotts Ridge (10-6), Poly (16-2), South Carroll (10-6)

FIELD HOCKEY

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Archbishop Spalding (16-1) 2

2. Severna Park (17-2) 3

3. Garrison Forest (15-6) 1

4. Glenelg (16-1) 4

5. McDonogh (14-3) 5

6. Hereford (13-3) 6

7. Arundel (11-8) —

8. River Hill (15-4) 7

9. Broadneck (12-5) 10

10. Bryn Mawr (14-4) 9

11. Crofton (9-4) 11

12. Dulaney (12-5) 12

13. Francis Scott Key (12-3) 13

14. Marriotts Ridge (11-5) 15

15. Manchester Valley (11-5) —

Others considered: Century (10-5-1), C. Milton Wright (10-3), Liberty (11-6), South River (8-6), St. Paul’s (12-5)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Severna Park 1

2. Loyola Blakefield 2

3. Calvert Hall 3

4. Mount Saint Joseph 4

5. Mt. Hebron 7

6. River Hill 5

7. Centennial 6

8. Reservoir 11

9. Howard 9

10. Broadneck 12

11. Bel Air 15

12. Dulaney 8

13. Atholton 13

14. Liberty 14

15. Towson 10

Others considered: Aberdeen, Arundel, Century, Gilman, Glenelg, Hammond, Hereford, Manchester Valley

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Howard 1

2. Hereford 2

3. Towson 4

4. Broadneck 5

5. Severna Park 3

6. Dulaney 6

7. Liberty 10

8. McDonogh 7

9. Reservoir 8

10. C. Milton Wright 11

11. Glenelg —

12. Century 12

13. Maryvale Prep 13

14. Atholton 9

15. Notre Dame Prep 15

Others considered: Annapolis, Bel Air, Catonsville, Centennial, Chesapeake, Mount de Sales, Westminster

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in Kenosha trial

Jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday declared Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, capping off an intense trial surrounding the deadly unrest in that city last summer. Rittenhouse, 18, would have faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty and convicted of first-degree intentional homicide. "I couldn't have asked...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonogh, MD
City
Catonsville, MD
City
Hereford, MD
City
Perry Hall, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Severna Park, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
Glenelg, MD
City
Dundalk, MD
City
Crofton, MD
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Football#Baltimore Sun Media Group#Oakland Mills#Old Mill#Fallston#Liberty
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy