Meco Norris, 25, Charged In Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park; Bond Set At $1 Million

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago man has been charged in the shooting inside Safari Land in Villa Park Saturday evening that left one person injured.

Meco Norris, 25, appeared in court Monday where his bond was set at $1,000,000. He’s charged with attempt murder, aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm.

According to police, Norris was seen running into the residential area near Lincoln and Roy following the shooting at the indoor family amusement center located in the Villa DuPage Shopping Center at 701 W. North Ave.

Police were actively searching for the suspect around 8:30 p.m. and warned people to stay away from the area. Norris was arrested at his house Sunday. Police called the incident a “very targeted” shooting.