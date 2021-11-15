ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

St. Croix Co. Democrats confused after charges against Waukesha official who lives outside district

By Henry Redman
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh8UN_0cxNnQ6000

After a local official in Waukesha County was charged with seven felonies this week following allegations that she doesn’t live in her district , Democrats in St. Croix County and the surrounding area expressed  outrage over the disparate treatment of the Waukesha County official compared with Rep. Shannon Zimmerman (R-River Falls), who they say is lying about where he lives .

Kathleen Cummings, who has served as both a Waukesha County Supervisor and a City of Waukesha alderwoman for two decades, resigned abruptly earlier this week. On Wednesday, she was charged with seven felonies following an investigation that found she had moved to a new home outside of her district in 2012 while continuing to use the old home’s address, which she still owns, for voting and official paperwork.

Cummings is facing five counts of false swearing, each tied to oaths she had taken between 2015 and 2019, and two counts of election fraud.

After a city official learned Cummings had moved a half-mile away from her voting address this spring, the case was referred to an outside agency, the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office, and then that county’s sheriff’s office investigated. Using utility bills, interviews with neighbors and searches of both homes, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office found that Cummings no longer lived at the Roberta Ave. address she listed as her official residence — including on paperwork used when she ran for a seat on the state Assembly.

Cummings, a Republican, was investigated by a Republican sheriff and is being prosecuted by Walworth County DA Zeke Wiedenfeld, also a Republican. She is scheduled for an initial appearance in court next week.

The contours of the case against Cummings are similar to allegations against Zimmerman for which, so far, whistleblowers have been unable to find recourse.

For years, Zimmerman has used separate addresses for voting and tax purposes. Zimmerman has claimed Wisconsin’s lottery tax credit on his $500,000 home in the Pierce County town of Clifton, which is not in the 30th District that he represents. State law requires that only a “primary residence” is eligible for that tax credit.

Zimmerman lists his voting address as a home in River Falls, within the district, which he says he shares with his son. Zimmerman’s wife, Angela, lists the Clifton home as her voting address. Zimmerman also listed his Clifton address when he incorporated an LLC in Florida in 2018.

In 2020, a complaint was filed against Zimmerman with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. In 2021, the commission ruled that there was no reasonable suspicion Zimmerman doesn’t live in the district. On the commission is Republican Dean Knudson, a supporter of and donor to Zimmerman’s campaigns who previously represented the same district.

Area residents, having exhausted their options administratively, tried to pursue criminal action against Zimmerman. The Pierce County District Attorney recused herself from the investigation and it was moved to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

In a letter, Polk County District Attorney Jeffrey Kemp, a Republican, stated that he couldn’t bring charges against Zimmerman because the proper place for a complaint was the state Attorney General and the WEC had already made an administrative ruling in Zimmerman’s favor.

The Walworth County DA was able to bring charges against Cummings without a ruling of probable cause from the WEC or a complaint made to the Attorney General.

Sarah Yacoub, a Democrat who ran against Zimmerman in the 2020 election, says he needs to be held accountable for misleading voters.

“Politicians are not above the law,” she says. “Zimmerman has been exploiting the good nature of his voters for over five years now. With civilians and now another public officeholder getting prosecuted for voter and/or election fraud, it’s time Shannon take responsibility and resign; it’s time that the law apply to him as it would apply to anyone else and he face charges for his ongoing felonious conduct. To be clear, Shannon doesn’t live in the basement of his kid’s twin home, as Shannon himself acknowledges is true in his own tax and business filings.”

Neither Kemp nor Zimmerman responded to a request for comment.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post St. Croix Co. Democrats confused after charges against Waukesha official who lives outside district appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Report: despite improvements poverty is worsening for some in Wisconsin

Poverty was under the microscope at a press conference in the Capitol on Thursday. Framed around a recent study tracking the effects of COVID-19 on the economy, food and housing, the gathering of elected officials and advocates highlighted the worsening struggles of low-income residents of the Badger State Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) was joined by […] The post Report: despite improvements poverty is worsening for some in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Legislative roadblocks force DNR to abandon water pollution protections

In early 2019, a drinking water study in rural southwest Wisconsin captured headlines across the state. An alarming 42% of the private wells sampled were contaminated with bacteria or nitrates or both, rendering the water unsafe to drink. The study came on the heels of other concerning well test results in northeast, central and western […] The post Legislative roadblocks force DNR to abandon water pollution protections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Waiting for the Rittenhouse verdict as the world falls apart

While waiting for the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, I stepped out to visit the principal at my kids’ high school — the same school I attended, Madison East. East has been in the local news a lot lately for a series of rowdy protests and fights, including a recent melee in which […] The post Waiting for the Rittenhouse verdict as the world falls apart appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wisconsin Examiner

Evers vetoes Republican maps, moving fight to state Supreme Court

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the redistricting bills passed earlier this month by Republicans, setting up a court battle over Wisconsin’s new political dividing lines that will first go to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.  Evers said on Thursday that the maps proposed by Republicans were “gerrymandering 2.0” because they solidify the dividing lines that have given […] The post Evers vetoes Republican maps, moving fight to state Supreme Court appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
City
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Waukesha, WI
Government
Wisconsin Examiner

As redistricting fight heats up, Democrats fight over Voting Rights Act compliance

For ten years, Wisconsin Democrats have fought a sisyphean battle against the gerrymandered political maps passed by Republicans in 2011. That battle went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and inspired most of the state’s counties to pass resolutions in favor of a nonpartisan mapmaking process.  Now, as Republicans in the Senate and […] The post As redistricting fight heats up, Democrats fight over Voting Rights Act compliance appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

October unemployment drops, jobs increase, although numbers are modest

Wisconsin’s jobless rate fell and employment rose in October, the state labor department reported Thursday, but a continuing gap between employers’ need for workers and the number of people available to work for them is likely to persist in the years to come. It’s a demographic cliff that labor market experts have been warning about […] The post October unemployment drops, jobs increase, although numbers are modest appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ECONOMY
Wisconsin Examiner

Report: Civil rights law could be better path for reviewing police shootings

A new policy analysis report from the Badger Institute asserts that changes in civil rights law in Wisconsin would lead to better ways of reviewing officer-involved-shootings. The report, authored by Steven Biskupic, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin who served under Attorneys General John Ashcroft, Alberto Gonzales and Michael Mukasey, suggests […] The post Report: Civil rights law could be better path for reviewing police shootings appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Wisconsin Examiner

New book examines lessons in the Foxconn story

When then-President Donald Trump held the first White House press conference in 2017 to tout the prospect of a massive television flat-screen factory for the Taiwan manufacturer Foxconn coming to Wisconsin, Madison writer Lawrence Tabak was immediately intrigued. “If nothing else, as a Wisconsin taxpayer, I was concerned that this was going to be a […] The post New book examines lessons in the Foxconn story appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Zimmerman
Person
Dean Knudson
Wisconsin Examiner

Day of action in DC for voting rights protections, promised reforms

Hundreds of people marched in Washington on Wednesday, singing songs of struggle and calling for the passage of a voting rights bill by the end of the year. Rev. William Barber II marched alongside other faith leaders, poor and working class Americans and allied elected officials, filling the streets around the White House and demanding […] The post Day of action in DC for voting rights protections, promised reforms appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

How we move forward after the Rittenhouse trial

On Aug. 23, 2020, Jacob Blake was shot seven times, in front of his kids, as he walked away from police. While Jacob survived the shooting, he is paralyzed and his life will never be the same. Two days later, a 17-year-old white supremacist, drove over state lines and shot two people, murdering two of […] The post How we move forward after the Rittenhouse trial appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wisconsin Examiner

Vos attacks UW over course he says makes white students ‘feel guilty’

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos sent a letter to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank on Tuesday that attacks the university for a course required of graduate students that he says requires them to agree that “whiteness means privilege.”  On Twitter, Vos accused the school of advancing “CRT [critical race theory] propaganda.”  Wisconsin Republicans have worked over […] The post Vos attacks UW over course he says makes white students ‘feel guilty’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
COLLEGES
Wisconsin Examiner

In Green County, working to ameliorate a child care desert

As parents struggle in their search for child care and child care providers struggle to hire workers, one Wisconsin county is trying to make both of those efforts a little easier. Providers and non-profit groups in Green County have teamed up to bolster child care where demand exceeds supply so drastically that the county has […] The post In Green County, working to ameliorate a child care desert appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Fraud#St Croix Co#Republican
Wisconsin Examiner

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate.  Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis

WASHINGTON — States, cities and counties that excelled at distributing emergency federal aid to renters struggling during the pandemic may soon be rewarded—with yet more cash. Their new funding would be drawn from sluggish states and localities that didn’t move as swiftly to help people facing eviction and homelessness, who were targeted for billions in assistance […] The post States, cities face deadline for proving how quickly they’ve helped renters in crisis appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure bill: ‘America is moving again’

WASHINGTON—President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill during a ceremony at the White House packed with some 800 supporters, heralding what he said was a “truly consequential” spending bill that will improve Americans’ day-to-day lives. But Democrats also emphasized that there is more to come—a $1.85 trillion social […] The post Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure bill: ‘America is moving again’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POTUS
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees

WASHINGTON– The U.S. House voted 223-207 Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments, following his social media post of a manipulated cartoon that depicted him attacking Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Wisconsin’s Democratic Reps. Ron Kind, Mark Pocan and Gwen all voted for censure, […] The post U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Wisconsin Examiner

How Kenosha PD and the FBI received Wisconsin’s BLM protester list

New details have emerged regarding a list of people law enforcement believed to be involved in Black Lives Matter protests last year. Documents recently obtained by the Wisconsin Examiner show that, despite earlier statements, the list was indeed shared with members of the Kenosha Police Department (KPD). The revelations raise questions about the extensive surveillance […] The post How Kenosha PD and the FBI received Wisconsin’s BLM protester list appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Redistricting takes one step closer to court battle in Assembly

The Wisconsin Assembly moved the state’s redistricting process one step closer to Gov. Tony Evers’ veto pen and a court battle Thursday when, on party line votes, Republicans passed their versions of the state’s new legislative and congressional maps that entrench and deepen the partisan gerrymander that has been in place for the last decade.  […] The post Redistricting takes one step closer to court battle in Assembly appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Risky decision to testify pays off for Rittenhouse, law professor says

In testimony that took nearly all of Wednesday, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse detailed step-by-step his actions on the day he killed two people and wounded a third during protests against police brutality last summer in Kenosha.  Rittenhouse got emotional as he tried to describe the first shooting and during cross-examination his attorneys filed for a mistrial […] The post Risky decision to testify pays off for Rittenhouse, law professor says appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
KENOSHA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

McCarthyism is back with Wisconsin’s election fraud investigations

Sen. Joe McCarthy is alive and well in Wisconsin. The bullying, sneering, dishonest demagogue who dragged so many people through the mud with his specious “investigations” of “unAmerican activities” in the 1950s would be impressed by the Wisconsin Legislature’s phony hunt for election fraud. McCarthy would be particularly proud of Michael Gableman, who, for the […] The post McCarthyism is back with Wisconsin’s election fraud investigations appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

565
Followers
596
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy