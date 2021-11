Rutgers is giving Indiana all kinds of fits. Neither team had more than 200 yards of offense in the first half, but Indiana has spent much of the afternoon stubbing its own toe and Rutgers keeps capitalizing. The Hoosiers had 5 turnovers in the game’s first 35 minutes. The latest came on a muffed punt after stopping the Scarlet Knights’ first possession out of the break.

