You don't have to go to college to get a good job. Here are 10 growing careers that train new workers on the job with apprenticeships.

Sheet metal worker Carey Mercer assembles ductwork at Contractors Sheet Metal on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in New York. Carey Mercer/AP

This year's National Apprenticeship Week started on November 15, celebrating registered apprenticeship opportunities.

There are 15 occupations listed on the Bureau of Labor Statistics where their typical on-the-job training is an apprenticeship; ten of those are projected to grow over 10 years.

Here's how those 10 are projected to grow from 2020 to 2030, ranked by percent change in employment.

Carpenters work on building new townhomes that are still under construction in Tampa, Florida, on May 5, 2021. Octavio Jones/Reuters

10. Carpenters: Employment is projected to increase 2.1% from 2020 to 2030.

Projected change in employment from 2020 to 2030: 20,100

Median annual wage in 2020: $49,520

Sheet metal worker Carey Mercer assembles ductwork at Contractors Sheet Metal on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in New York. Carey Mercer/AP

9. Sheet metal workers: Employment is projected to increase 3.6% from 2020 to 2030.

Projected change in employment from 2020 to 2030: 4,800

Median annual wage in 2020: $51,370

Glaziers from MTH Industries replace a layer of protective coating over the glass surface on the floor of one of four transparent ledges that jut out from the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower in Chicago on Thursday, May 29, 2014. M. Spencer Green/AP

8. Glaziers: Employment is projected to increase 4.7% from 2020 to 2030.

Projected change in employment from 2020 to 2030: 2,500

Median annual wage in 2020: $46,080

monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

7. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters: Employment is projected to increase 5.0% from 2020 to 2030.

Projected change in employment from 2020 to 2030: 23,400

Median annual wage in 2020: $56,330

alacatr/Getty Images

6. Mechanical insulation workers: Employment is projected to increase 5.1% from 2020 to 2030.

Projected change in employment from 2020 to 2030: 1,400

Median annual wage in 2020: $50,030

1001nights/Getty Images

5. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers: Employment is projected to increase 5.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Projected change in employment from 2020 to 2030: 1,200

Median annual wage in 2020: $49,390

kali9/Getty Images

4. Structural iron and steel workers: Employment is projected to increase 5.9% from 2020 to 2030.

Projected change in employment from 2020 to 2030: 4,200

Median annual wage in 2020: $54,830

Photo and Co/Getty Images

3. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers: Employment is projected to increase 6.1% from 2020 to 2030.

Projected change in employment from 2020 to 2030: 1,500

Median annual wage in 2020: $88,540

Alicia Miksic, apprentice electrician, bends an electrical pipe with electrician Adam DeFilippo at a work site at Brigham and Women's Hospital emergency department in Boston on March 2, 2020. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

2. Electricians: Employment is projected to increase 9.1% from 2020 to 2030.

Projected change in employment from 2020 to 2030: 66,100

Median annual wage in 2020: $56,900

Ford Motor Co millwrights Joe Larkin (L) and Kevin Elstone assemble creforms for the production line of the 2011 Ford Focus vehicle at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan on December 14, 2010. Rebecca Cook/Reuters

1. Millwrights: Employment is projected to increase 10.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Projected change in employment from 2020 to 2030: 4,600

Median annual wage in 2020: $57,260

More information about the data we used in the above ranking

In some occupations, people can learn the work through an apprenticeship program. Insider was interested in seeing which of these occupations are projected to see employment flourish in the future.

Not only do the above 10 occupations typically require an apprenticeship, but they also typically only need a high school diploma or equivalent for entry, per education data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

All data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Median annual wage data comes from the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program . Projections come from the most recent employment projections that look at changes from 2020 to 2030.

Based on the most recent projections, 10 of the 15 jobs that typically need an apprenticeship are projected to see some growth. Among these 10 growing jobs, the highest percent increase is for millwrights. Electricians follow closely behind and is also projected to see the largest change in employment among these occupations, increasing by 66,100.

The base year for the decade projection was 2020, the year where employment across industries tumbled during the beginning of the pandemic and are since on their way back to recovery. More about how the pandemic has impacted the projections for industries and occupations can be found on BLS .