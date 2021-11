CTI Foods has warned state officials that it is planning to close its meat processing plant in King of Prussia, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. However, the company said it is currently in talks with a potential partner who would continue operating the facility and keep the 89 workers employed. If there is no deal, the plant employees will lose their jobs once the plant closes on December 31.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO