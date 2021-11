The Group stages of European Qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are almost done with and seven teams from the existing 10 groups, namely Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Serbia, and Spain have already qualified for the mega event. The fate of the remaining 3 groups are set to be decided tonight. However, it is now sure that a good number of big teams will have to play the Playoffs to fill in the remaining 3 spots of UEFA nations in the World Cup 2022.

UEFA ・ 4 DAYS AGO