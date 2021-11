To start off this month, I’d like to highlight two stories that use abstract mathematics in interesting ways. The August Clarkesworld features “The Serpentine Band” by Congyun ‘Mu Ming’ Gu (translated by Tian Huang) which tips over into novella territory at 18,500 words. It is a beautiful story of a bureaucrat in historical China. We learn about the life of the bureaucrat and his daughter Chen in a series of vignettes from different points in his life, starting at the end. Chen receives a band of jade that does interesting things with time and space, and the titular garden her father is building may have the same effect. In some ways this a family drama set against a grand historical backdrop, but there’s more to it than that, as the sinuous mathematics that underpin the fantastic elements also shape the story structure. Striking a completely different and fairly irreverent tone, “Aptitude” by Cooper Shrivastava appears in Tor.com in August. Alena is from a universe undergoing gravitational collapse, and she knows it is doomed, so when she gets wind of a mass interview process for universe builders she harnesses everything at her disposal to get into it. Outside of time and space, she is up against some of the best of the multiverse in both skills demonstrations and interviews. This story feels like a mashup of Olaf Stapledon (Star Maker, 1937), any number of Greg Egan’s more mathematical stories such as “Dark Integers” (2007), and the most soulless corporate job interview process you can imagine. Alena wants to talk to the people who make these doomed universes, and she’s willing to undermine others to get her chance. The ending of the story definitely isn’t what she was expecting at the beginning.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO