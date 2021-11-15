ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's time to pass the torch: Sen. Leahy announces he will not seek reelection

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Patrick Leahy, the president pro tempore...

G.K. Butterfield latest Democrat to announce he will not seek reelection

Democrat Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina announced Thursday he would not seek reelection in 2022, all but blaming his decision to retire on a redrawn congressional map that made his district more competitive. Butterfield is the latest Democrat to say they'll leave Congress as the party seeks to maintain...
Patrick Leahy
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection

Vermont municipalities could be getting the tools they need from the governor and lawmakers to pass their own mask mandates, but only for a limited time frame. Darren Celley is one of 2 million Americans living with Type 1 diabetes. Leahy's political legacy. Updated: 4 hours ago. White Correspondent Jon...
Live at 10: Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy announces political future

Editor's note: Leahy is expected to announce his decision at 10 a.m. Open the video player above to view a live stream. Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future. The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference Monday morning at the...
Remarks of US Senator Patrick Leahy

Thank you all for being here this morning. This room is special to both Marcelle and me, and not just because as a kid I used to ride my tricycle down these halls. Having grown up right across the street, Marcelle and I gathered here with our parents, our children Kevin, Alicia and Mark, and my sister Mary and announced my candidacy for the United States Senate. At the time, I was a 33-year-old, four-term Chittenden County state’s attorney, launching a campaign knowing that Vermont had never sent a Democrat to the United States Senate.
GOP Sen. Murkowski of Alaska announces reelection bid

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced on Friday her bid for reelection, setting up a battle to fend off a challenge by an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The Alaska Republican’s campaign video says Ms. Murkowski focuses on working with both major parties to push through “partisan gridlock and...
State Sen. Mike Wilson seeks reelection

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Senator and Majority Whip, Mike Wilson, announced Monday he will seek a 4th term as Kentucky State Senator for the 32nd District in the Kentucky General Assembly. Senator Wilson was first elected in 2011. He has spent most of his adult life in...
