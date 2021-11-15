ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tensions flare in Arbery death trial as Jesse Jackson visits

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge is denying requests to declare a mistrial in the case of three white men charged with killing Ahmaud...

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Says He Will Attend Trial Of 3 White Men Accused Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he will be in court in Georgia next week at the trial of three White men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man. One of their defense attorneys is objecting to having more than one Arbery family pastor in the courtroom and singled out Rev. Jackson. “There’s only so many pastors they can have. If they have Pastor Al Sharpton right now, then that’s fine. That’s it. We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here or Jesse Jackson, or whoever was in here earlier this week, sitting with the victim’s family trying to influence a jury in this case,” said attorney Kevin Gough. Video shows Arbery, who was 25, was jogging in February of 2020 near his mother’s home when he was chased and confronted by the three suspects and killed by one of them. The men told authorities they suspected him of committing a series of break-ins in their neighborhood. In respnose to the defense attorney’s objection, the judge said the he was not going “to blanketly exclude members of the public” from his his courtroom.
CHICAGO, IL
WJCL

Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Savannah to show support for family of Ahmaud Arbery

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson joined the Savannah Alliance of Pastors on Sunday to show support for the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Jackson's visit came just four days after Kevin Gough, the defense attorney representing William Roddie Bryan Jr., made a statement objecting to high profile religious leaders like Rev. Al Sharpton from being in the courtroom.
SAVANNAH, GA
Attorney likens Arbery rally to `lynching’ of defendants

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A defense attorney in the murder trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death is likening a large courthouse rally supporting the slain Black man’s family to a “public lynching” of the white defendants. Attorney Kevin Gough made the comments in again seeking a mistrial Friday, telling the judge that outside parties have “infected” the case and made a fair trial impossible. The judge denied the request. Gough spoke the day after hundreds of Black pastors gathered outside the Glynn County courthouse to pray and rally. Gough represents William “Roddie” Bryan, who took cellphone video of the February 2020 shooting. The pastors’ rally was organized in response to Gough’s comments last week that “Black pastors” should be barred from the courtroom.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Defense lawyer in Arbery slaying known for pushing limits

ATLANTA (AP) — When a defense attorney in the trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery called for Black pastors to be barred from the courtroom, shock and outrage rippled across the country. But for people familiar with his courtroom style, it came as no surprise. Kevin Gough is a former top public defender whose firing five years ago was condemned by the local NAACP chapter. He is known in legal circles for pushing the envelope.
ATLANTA, MO
The Independent

Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
NFL
wfxrtv.com

2 men set to be cleared in the 1965 killing of Malcolm X

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared Thursday after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing of one of the United States’ most formidable fighters for civil rights, their lawyers and Manhattan’s top prosecutor said Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
White Missouri officer convicted in Black man’s 2019 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has convicted a white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the verdict Friday against Officer Eric J. DeValkenaere in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb, who was parking a pickup truck in his backyard when he was shot Dec. 3, 2019. DeValkenaere said he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective. The judge called it a tragic case with troubling facts, saying police were the initial aggressors and had a duty to retreat. DeValkenaere will remain free on bond until he’s sentenced at a later date.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtva.com

Executed inmate leaves letter about missing sister-in-law

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — The state of Mississippi carried out its first execution in nine years Wednesday by putting a local killer to death at his request. David Neal Cox died at 6:12 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for killing his wife and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter at a home in Sherman in 2010.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY

