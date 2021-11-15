ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Bannon

AP Top Stories November 15 A

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top stories for Monday, November 15th: Migrants continue push towards Belarusian-Polish...

WashingtonExaminer

Decision day: Media already decided

The banning of MSNBC from the Kenosha County Courthouse for the duration of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial couldn’t have come at a worse time for America’s media outlets. Last June, a poll conducted by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism found the United States ranks last in media trust, at 29%, among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries. As Doug McKelway reports, while the incident of chasing the jurors' bus has given fodder to NBC’s competitors, it only feeds the public’s distaste for the Fourth Estate, now perceived as unethical as well as frequently wrong.
POLITICS
WTAJ

Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved a long-anticipated document on Communion on Wednesday that stops short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians such as President Joe Biden who support abortion rights but offers plenty of tacit justification for individual bishops to do so. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ first major […]
U.S. POLITICS
Today in History

Today is Friday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2021. There are 42 days left in the year. On Nov. 19, 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon. On this date:. In 1794, the United States and Britain signed Jay’s...
AMERICAS
Daily Gate City

AP Top Stories10 P

Here are the top stories for Wednesday, Nov. 10th: Biden pitches infrastructure as inflation worsens; Rittenhouse takes witness stand in Kenosha trial; Blinken pledges U.S. support for Ukraine; U.S., China issue joint declaration on climate. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
BUSINESS
Times-Herald

AP Top Stories10 P

BUSINESS
Winchester News Gazette

AP Top Stories10 P

BUSINESS

