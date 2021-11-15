ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Avoids Serious Knee/Hip Injury

By Noah Strackbein
 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had an MRI on Monday after injuring his hip and knee against the Lions and the results came back negative, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watt left in the second half in noticeable pain after a collision with inside linebacker Joe Schobert. Initial reports said he would miss "some time," but Schefter says he could play this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game he will address the injury further during his Tuesday press conference. Watt was replaced by Derek Tuszka and Taco Charlton, would be be the team's backups if he's unable to play in Week 11.

The Steelers are expected to be without Kevin Dotson against the Chargers. Cornerback Joe Haden has potential to play.

The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Taco Charlton Not Comparing Himself to T.J. Watt, Having ‘Fun’ with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — On April 27, 2019, Taco Charlton was waiting for his phone to ring. Inevitability, an 817 area code number would show up on his phone that night. Charlton was heading to Dallas to play for the Cowboys as he was picked with the 28th pick in that draft. On the same night, T.J. Watt was waiting for his call to come through on his phone. However, it was a 412 area code number. Watt was going to become a Pittsburgh Steeler, and picked only two spots after Charlton.
NFL
PennLive.com

Derrick Henry’s injury should scare the hell out of Najee Harris, Steelers

The Steelers’ surging running game and the heavy demands it’s placing on rookie Najee Harris are reminiscent of a scene in ‘Jaws.’. Crusty Captain Quint keeps upping the throttle on his overworked boat until the bearings blow and the engine goes up in smoke. A couple of scenes later, the old fisherman who refused a life jacket gets swallowed by the shark.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers notes: T.J. Watt continues on torrid sack pace

T.J. Watt made a significant impact on Monday night’s game – and achieved some milestones in the process for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt had his third career three-sack game in the win against the Chicago Bears, giving him 61 career sacks in 69 games. His two first-half takedowns of Justin Fields moved him past Keith Willis and into seventh on the Steelers’ career sack list (since the sack became official in 1982). Willis played 126 games for the Steelers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers stock up, stock down after win over Bears: Pat Freiermuth, T.J. Watt have dominant performances

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers' 29-27 win over the visiting Bears was not your typical Monday night showdown. After building a commanding 20-6 lead, the Steelers watched rookie quarterback Justin Fields rally the Bears to a one-point lead. That lead quickly evaporated after four Ben Roethlisberger completions set up Chris Boswell's go-ahead field goal. Pittsburgh sealed the win when Cairo Santos' 65-yard field goal attempt failed to reach the cross bars.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report explains how Steelers will handle Ben Roethlisberger's retirement

Tom Brady knew that as he got older and his career headed towards its end, Bill Belichick would not keep the aging quarterback on the New England Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers apparently plan to handle Ben Roethlisberger differently. FOX Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer, who is friendly with Steelers head...
NFL
AllSteelers

Former Steelers WR Louis Lipps Arrested for DUI

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps was arrested and charged Driving Under the Influence. Lipps was arrested in Mt. Washington after striking a parked trailer around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, according to police. According to KDKA, Lipps told police he had "a lot" to drink and was...
NFL
