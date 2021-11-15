ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The D’Amelio Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu (TV News Roundup)

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Hulu announced that “The D’Amelio Show” has been renewed for a second season.

The unscripted series follows social media stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and their parents Marc and Heidi as the family navigates the transition from a normal life into overnight celebrity status. Season 1, which debuted Sept. 3, saw the family settle into life in Los Angeles after moving to the city to further their careers after Charli, at 16, and Dixie, at 20, became two of the biggest names on TikTok for their dancing and singing, respectively.

“The D’Amelio Show” is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation, as well as showrunner Sara Reddy.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video debuted a first look at Season 4 of “The Marvelous Ms. Maisel.” The series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a Jewish housewife in 1950s New York City who becomes a stand-up comedian after her husband leaves her for his secretary. Executive producers include creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. See the first look images below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1tID_0cxNhyqA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2GuX_0cxNhyqA00

Netflix debuted a trailer for “School of Chocolate,” a new unscripted series premiering Nov. 26. The series will follow eight pastry chefs and chocolate professionals who work to elevate their skills and careers with the guidance of famed chocolatier Amaury Guichon, with one student winning a prize package and career-changing opportunity. The students include chefs Amanda Miller, Cedrick Simpson, Daniel Joseph Corpuz, Juan Gutierrez, Mellisa Root, Stephanie Norcio, Thiago Silva and Tyricia Clark. Executive producers include Adam Cohen, Cara Tapper, Joanna Vernetti, Jeanne Begley and Andrea Richter. Super Delicious produces. Watch the trailer below.

DATES

Apple TV Plus announced “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” premieres Jan. 21, 2022. The series is a reboot of Jim Henson’s 1980s puppet show “Fraggle Rock,” set in a world where different species of Muppets must coexist. “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, showrunners Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, and New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. Ritamarie Peruggi serves as producer. Watch a teaser below.

Disney Channel announced that a second edition of “Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest” will premiere on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The special follows Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Meg Donnelly and Trevor Tordjman, stars of the “Zombies” movies, through a series of challenges at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort after dark, as part of a celebration honoring Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. “Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest” is produced by 7ate9 Productions. Jeff Hyman and director Artur Spigel serve as executive produces. Yvette Nicole Brown hosts.

AWARDS

Peabody appointed Vanessa K. De Luca, Hannah Giorgis, Nicholas Quah, Kent Rees and Mark Ruffin to its board of jurors responsible for selecting the Peabody Awards. De Luca serves as editor-in-chief of The Root, with previous leadership positions at Zora Magazine and Essence. Giorgis is a staff writer at The Atlantic and also recently co-wrote the book “Ida B. The Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells” with Wells’ great-granddaughter Michelle Duster. Quah is Vulture’s podcast critic, a contributing critic at NPR’s “Fresh Air” and the founder of Hot Pod. Kent Rees is the general manager and chief marketing officer for Fast Studios and previously held positions at Pop TV and Pivot. Ruffin is the program director of the Real Jazz channel on SiriusXM and the author of the book “Bebop Fairy Tales: A Historical Fiction Trilogy on Jazz, Intolerance and Baseball” with previous experience reporting for WTTW-TV and as the jazz editor for Chicago Magazine. Monica Pearson, former news anchor, WSB-TV Atlanta, serves as board chair.

INITIATIVES

In celebration of Season 5 of CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation (TCLFF) announced a partnership with educational nonprofit DonorsChoose to support teachers and STEM education with a $1.5 million commitment. TCLFF will match up to $500,000 per year for the next three years on donations to eligible STEM projects on the DonorsChoose platform. TCLFF and “Young Sheldon” first partnered with DonorsChoose to fund in 2019 with an initial grant of $200,000.

EXECUTIVES

PBS announced that Maribel Lopez has been named head of PBS Digital Studios. Beginning Dec. 13, Lopez will oversee efforts to drive content delivery and audience development across digital platforms while also executive producing PBS’s original digital programming, overseeing publishing operations and managing relationships with PBS member stations. She will report to chief programming executive Sylvia Bugg. Lopez joins PBS Digital Studios from Twin Cities PBS, a member station in St. Paul, Minn.

LATE NIGHT

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Finneas will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson will also be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” along with Ellie Kemper. Halle Berry, Elle Fanning and Little Simz will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Paul Rudd and Sting. John Lithgow, Jack Whitehall and King Calaway will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dolly Parton Joins ‘Grace and Frankie’s’ Final Season (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that Dolly Parton will guest star on “Grace and Frankie’s” seventh and final season. The streamer did not announce who she would be playing or how she would interact with stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, though. In the show, Fonda and Tomlin play rhe titular characters who found their lives turned upside down when their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, respectively) revealed they were gay and left the women for each other. June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry and Peter Gallagher will all reprise their roles in the final season. The final season of “Grace...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Chord Overstreet to Star Alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com (EXCLUSIVE)

“Glee” actor Chord Overstreet is set to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix’s upcoming holiday romantic comedy. The film, which does not have a title yet, will also feature George Young (“Malignant”), Jack Wagner (“When Calls the Heart,” “General Hospital”) and Olivia Perez (“In the Heights”). Its release date will be announced at a later time. Lohan, in her first acting role in years, is playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his...
MOVIES
Variety

Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Tordjman
Person
James Corden
Person
Meg Donnelly
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Milo Manheim
Person
Mark Ruffin
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Popculture

Two Kurt Russell Movies Hit the Netflix Top 10

Kurt Russell has a whole new generation of fans, all thanks to his turn as Santa Claus in Netflix's 2018 hit The Christmas Chronicles. The movie even earned a sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn an even bigger part as Mrs. Claus. Although Thanksgiving is still a few days away, both movies are already starting to climb Netflix's U.S. charts before Christmas.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Jim Gaffigan Announces a New Stand-up Special for Netflix

Good news, Gaffifans: your guy is back. Today deadpan master Jim Gaffigan and Netflix announced the comedian’s ninth stand-up special. Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster will hit the streamer on Dec. 21, just in time for Christmas. The special, which was written, directed, and performed by Gaffigan, will be the Emmy-winner’s first special since last year’s two-for-one package deal The Pale Tourist, which featured the comedian playing to two different international audiences.
TV SHOWS
rolling out

Martin Lawrence turning to the dark side of comedy in new show

Martin Lawrence is making his return to television and will star in an upcoming dark comedy that will be a re-imagined English-language adaptation of the hit Israeli series “Nehama.” The Bad Boys star will play the title character in the untitled project that tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in high-tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Live Tv#Hulu#Dixie#Tiktok#Jewish
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy”

Hulu has released the first trailer for the high-profile event series “Pam & Tommy” along with setting a February 2nd premiere date. The series explores the true story behind the release of the first-ever viral video – the honeymoon tape of “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) – which was stolen by a disgruntled electrician.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘City On A Hill’: Corbin Bernsen, Joanne Kelly, Ernie Hudson Join Showtime Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Corbin Bersen (L.A. Law), Joanne Kelly (Warehouse 13) and Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) are set to recur opposite Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge in Showtime’s Boston crime drama City On a Hill. Additionally, we’ll be seeing more of Mark Ryder in Season 3, as his role as Father Doyle will be expanded. Season 3 is set to premiere in 2022. Season three brings us to Boston’s high society Beacon Hill. Following his dismissal from the FBI, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘And Just Like That…’ Star Nicole Ari Parker Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Ari Parker has signed with CAA. The actor will next be seen in “And Just Like That…,” HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot with original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis. The series premieres Dec. 9. A philanthropist as well as a producer, Nicole Ari Parker gained wide recognition for her work as Teri Joseph on Showtime’s “Soul Food.” She has also appeared on television’s “Chicago P.D.,” “Empire,” “Younger,” “The Romanoffs,” and “I’m Dying Up Here.” In 2015, she had a recurring role opposite Morris Chestnut in “Rosewood.” On the film side, Parker starred in the Universal ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Party Down’ Revival Ordered at Starz With Multiple Original Cast Members Returning

The “Party Down” revival has officially been ordered to series at Starz, Variety has confirmed. In addition, original series stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all signed on to return to the six-episode limited series. Lizzy Caplan is not expected to return due to scheduling conflicts, with the actress recently landing leading roles in both a “Fatal Attraction” series at Paramount Plus and “Fleishman Is in Trouble” at FX on Hulu. Development on the revival was first reported in March. The original series ran on Starz for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. The...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Julie Bowen to Star in and Executive Produce NBC Comedy Put Pilot in First Look Deal with Universal Television

Julie Bowen, the actor who starred as Claire Dunphy in “Modern Family,” has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television for her production company Bowen & Sons. She is partnered with Rachael Field, who associate produced “Modern Family,” on the banner. Under the deal, Bowen has a put pilot commitment for a currently untitled single-camera comedy that she will star in as Lulu Wallace, a public relations professional who loses her business in her divorce and goes home for the first time in a decade to help her father, an aging magician, save the Magic Manor from cancellation. Steve Basilone writes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Animaniacs season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu? Premiere date talk

Following the premiere of season 2 today, can you expect an Animaniacs season 3 renewal? Or, is this revival already said and done?. The first order of business to share here is what we’d consider to be very good news: After all, there are more episodes coming down the road! This news was first announced earlier this year, which represents Hulu making a real commitment to what was a childhood favorite for a lot of now-adult viewers. You’ve got the title characters, Pinky & the Brain, and then a number of other familiar faces rolled into this show. It’s still got some of the zany energy of the original, albeit updated into a totally-new package.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Righteous Gemstones: Is the HBO TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

An HBO comedy, The Righteous Gemstones stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, and Greg Alan Williams. The comedy centers on the Gemstones, a family of televangelists. Although patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (Goodman) built an empire out of his televangelism and megachurch ministries, he now finds himself and his family at something of a crossroads.
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

ABC Releases 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' November Crossover Trailer (TV News Roundup)

ABC released a trailer for the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossover event airing on Nov. 11. In “Things we Lost in the Fire,” the “Station 19” episode at 8 p.m., Theo (Carlos Miranda) and Vic (Barrett Doss) hit a relationship milestone as Vic deals with her commitment issues, while Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) considers a new career opportunity as Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) stays at his home and helps care for Pruitt. The firefighters must also handle a life-changing neighborhood explosion.
NFL
Middletown Press

'Search Party' to End with Season 5 in January (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max announced that “Search Party” will end with its fifth season, which will premiere with all 10 episodes on Jan. 7, 2022. The thriller comedy, which premiered on TBS in 2016 before moving to HBO Max for Season 3, follows a group of 20-somethings who end up on a dark path while searching for a missing college acquaintance. Season 5 will see Dory (Alia Shawkat) enter a business partnership with tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) after a near death experience, bringing her friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) along in the venture.
NFL
tvseriesfinale.com

Grace and Frankie: Season Seven; Netflix Cast Wraps on Series’ Final Episodes

Grace and Frankie is ready to air the remaining episodes of its seventh and final season. The Netflix cast and crew wrapped production on the remaining episodes on Wednesday night. Four episodes of season seven have already aired on the streaming service. Per Deadline, the wrap of production was revealed...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy