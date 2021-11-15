ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Asteroid near Earth may actually be an old chunk of the Moon

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQ2v7_0cxNhfJb00

TUCSON, Ariz. ( StudyFinds.org ) — Could there be a mini-Moon floating through our solar system? Researchers from the University of Arizona say a near-Earth asteroid, named Kamo`oalewa, may actually be a large piece of the Moon that somehow broke away from our lone satellite.

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, ‘glorious sight’

Scientists call Kamo`oalewa a quasi-satellite, which is a category of asteroids that orbit the Sun, but still pass relatively close to the Earth. Astronomers know very little about quasi-satellites because they are typically very faint in the night’s sky, making it hard for telescopes to spot them. Researchers discovered Kamo`oalewa using the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii back in 2016.

The ‘offspring’ of the Moon?

The asteroid’s name comes from a Hawaiian creation chant, which describes an offspring who travels on its own. It is roughly the size of a Ferris wheel, coming in at around 150 to 190 feet in diameter. At its closest, Kamo`oalewa gets within nine million miles of the Earth. However, because of its unique orbit, humans can only see it for a couple of weeks every April and only Earth’s largest telescopes can spot it.

So why do scientists think this mysterious mass is actually a chunk of the Moon? UArizona planetary sciences graduate student Ben Sharkey discovered that Kamo`oalewa shares the same pattern of reflected light (its spectrum) as moon rocks collected by the Apollo space missions . Study authors explain that this suggests Kamo`oalewa originated from the same place as those rocks — Earth’s moon.

Although the team isn’t sure how such a large piece of the Moon broke off , they have never discovered another quasi-satellite that had the same light spectrum as the Moon.

“I looked through every near-Earth asteroid spectrum we had access to, and nothing matched,” Sharkey, the paper’s lead author, says in a university release .

Want to live on ‘Mars’? NASA is seeking participants to live in fake Martian habitat for whole year

Finding a missing clue in the asteroid’s orbit

Sharkey and his UArizona adviser, associate professor of lunar and planetary sciences Vishnu Reddy, hunted for another possible explanation for this coincidence for three years.

“We doubted ourselves to death,” Reddy says.

However, after missing a chance to examine the asteroid in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the team discovered the missing piece of the puzzle in April 2021.

“This spring, we got much needed follow-up observations and went, ‘Wow it is real,’” Sharkey says. “It’s easier to explain with the moon than other ideas.”

Study authors found that Kamo`oalewa’s orbit is very similar to the Earth’s, but with a slight tilt in it. That orbital path is very different from the typical near-Earth asteroids , according to study co-author Renu Malhotra.

“It is very unlikely that a garden-variety near-Earth asteroid would spontaneously move into a quasi-satellite orbit like Kamo`oalewa’s,” Malhotra explains. “It will not remain in this particular orbit for very long, only about 300 years in the future , and we estimate that it arrived in this orbit about 500 years ago.”

As for how the Moon’s “offspring” started traveling on its own, Malhotra’s lab team is now investigating the possible origins of Kamo`oalewa.

The findings are published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
healththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Object Appears Near China’s Shijian-21 Satellite

There are thousands of artificial satellites revolving around the Earth, and it can be a true enigma when once in a while, an unidentified object appears near them. China’s Shijian-21 is one of those satellites, and many more will fill the Earth’s orbit in the near future, especially those that have to grant broadband internet connectivity to remote regions across the world.
SCIENCE
The Next Web

Scientists may have found the first extragalactic planet – can we talk to it?

Scientists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics believe they’ve discovered the first extragalactic planet ever observed by humans. Up front: I’ve got “extragalactic planetary, planetary extragalactic” to the tune of the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” stuck in my head. And, now, you probably do too. Now that we’ve gotten that out...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Near Earth Asteroids#The University Of Arizona#Kamo Oalewa#Sun#Lpl#Hawaiian#Apollo
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
Seattle Times

As Earth warms, old mayhem and secrets emerge from the ice

For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when...
SCIENCE
CNET

Space station astronaut captures unbelievable view of fiery Earth auroras

The sun has been acting out recently, sending out impressive burps of solar material that have reached Earth and triggered eye-popping aurora action. The glimmering waves of colorful lights aren't just for those of us on the planet's surface. The crew of the International Space Station has been getting an eyeful of knockout auroras.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
CNET

Haunting Hubble image shows mysterious 'superbubble' nebula hole

Nebulas are some of the most stunning features we see in space. N44, one of these ghostly formations of gas and dust, is a particularly strange nebula. It sports a "superbubble," a large, dark gap that makes it look like it has a chunk scooped out of it. A new...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

NASA warns that massive asteroid is headed towards Earth – but there’s no need to panic

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is heading for Earth in December, according to NASA.But there is no need to panic, as the US space agency’s asteroid tracker says that “potentially hazardous” rock will only pass within 2.4m miles of Earth on 11 December.Although the 330m wide asteroid, which is named “4660 Nereus”, is unlikely to pose any threat, it is predicted to make 12 more close passes in the coming decades.The closest approach the egg-shaped asteroid will make is predicted to be 14 February, 2060, when it will be just under 745,645 miles away.For comparison, the...
ASTRONOMY
Fast Company

Don’t panic, but NASA is gearing up to defend our planet against catastrophic asteroids

Later in November, NASA will launch its first major test of humankind’s planetary defenses. A cube-shaped spacecraft will begin a 10-month journey across the universe, fated to meet with orbiting double asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos 7 million miles from Earth. The voyager will collide with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two celestial bodies, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour. And if all goes well, the resulting crash—calculated to astronomical precision—will deflect Dimorphos’ orbit by roughly 1%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Matt Lillywhite

A "Potentially Hazardous Asteroid" Will Approach Earth Next Month

A large asteroid is headed in the direction of Earth next month, according to NASA. But despite being a "Potentially Hazardous Asteroid," it's not expected to strike our planet and cause damage. Instead, experts believe it will make a "close approach" on December 11th. So, as you can imagine, many astronomers and physicists are extremely excited to see a massive asteroid up close.
New York Post

Scientists reveal ‘Lost City of Monkey God’ after century of searching

Amid nearly a century research into the remote Honduran rainforest, "Lost City of the Monkey God" examines a site thought to be the fabled "Ciudad Blanca." Amid nearly a century of research and exploration into the remote Honduran rainforest, a new documentary examines a site thought to be the fabled “Ciudad Blanca,” or “The White City.”
ASTRONOMY
92 Moose

What Was Spotted Flying Over Lewiston On Friday Morning?

According to her post on the Lewiston Rocks Facebook page, a woman named Lauren Rizzolo spotted something strange in the sky over Lewiston early Friday (November 5th) morning. Just as the sun was coming up, she spotted something streaking across the sky and managed to get video of it on her phone.
LEWISTON, ME
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy