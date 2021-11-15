Mac & Cheese Is Maryland’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side, Study Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you haven’t already done your Turkey Day shopping, add ingredients for your favorite mac & cheese recipe to the list. According to a newly released study, the creamy, cheesy and carby goodness is Maryland’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish.

We all have our favorite sides, so GrillCookBake analyzed the past five years’ worth of Google data to determine favorite Thanksgiving sides on a state-by-state basis.

Maryland isn’t exactly alone. Mac and cheese and mashed potatoes tied for the dish with the most states at 10 apiece, and mac and cheese is the most popular in other mid-Atlantic states like Virginia and Delaware.

The website used search interest data for the entire month of November in 2016-2021 to determine each state’s favorite side dish out of 18 dishes.