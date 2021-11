Over 40 House Republicans, the majority of them from the Upstate, will introduce a bill to pass a "Vaccination Rights Act," in a move to dilute the federal vaccine mandate. "This is for the people of South Carolina who want to work hard," said Rep. David Hiott, R-Pickens, the lead sponsor of the bill. "They want to go to their job, they want to come home, they want to raise their families who want to be left the hell alone."

