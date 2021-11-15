ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Melvins

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with sludge rockers the Melvins. In their conversation, Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover looked back at their career, which started in the late ’80s in Seattle. They discussed knowing Kurt Cobain, the current...

