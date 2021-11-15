ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jared Goff is not Jared Goff

By Pride Of Detroit
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions. He has played nine games. There are those who claim that...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
sidelionreport.com

ESPN writer makes dire prediction for Jared Goff’s career

Jared Goff will be the Lions starting quarterback until further notice, but an ESPN writer has a dire prediction for the former No. 1 pick’s career. It’s not all his fault, and he’s not the only reason the Lions are 0-8, but Jared Goff has been bad this year. That being said, he’s going to start every game for the Lions this season unless he’s injured.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Get Discouraging Thursday News On Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions earned a tie against the Steelers last Sunday, but it came at a cost. Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury during the Pittsburgh game on Sunday. It’s unclear if he’ll be available to play against the Browns this weekend. Goff missed the Lions’ Thursday practice, indicating his...
NFL
New York Post

Jared Goff ripped by Terrelle Pryor, barely endorsed by coach

Jared Goff is fending off shots, both overt and indirect. Goff struggled in Sunday’s 16-16 tie against Pittsburgh, going 14-for-25 for 114 yards, an average of just 4.6 yards per attempt. The questions have gotten louder about whether he is the quarterback of the future in Detroit. “Jared Goff is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Liii#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Los Angeles Rams#Qb
Morning Sun

Roundtable: Why is Jared Goff the Lions’ quarterback?

Vito Chirco and Adam Strozynsky, two members of the staff at Sports Illustrated/All Lions, tackle some of the big issues facing the Lions coming out of the bye week in the latest version of Lions’ Roundtable. What adjectives would you use to describe the Lions’ first half?. Chirco: Deplorable. Despicable....
NFL
Golf Digest

Jared Goff is one of the three worst teams in NFL history

That’s a weird headline, we know. But it worked. You clicked this article, and now we can dive into the abominable world of Jared Goff, still searching for his first win without coach Sean McVay. At the time of this story’s publication, there have been 16,960 games in NFL history....
NFL
The Spun

Dan Campbell Shares An Honest Admission On Jared Goff

It’s no secret that Lions quarterback Jared Goff has struggled since coming to the Motor City. When head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Goff’s standing as the starter, he kept it real. Telling reporters that the offensive line isn’t helping their QB either. “It’s hard to say that he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
zonecoverage.com

Jared Goff Missed His Chance To Prove He Was Detroit’s Long-Term QB

The Detroit Lions inducted Chris Spielman into their Pride of Lions during halftime of their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. While winning would have been a great way to honor the four-time Pro Bowler, the game wasn’t entirely pointless. One thing became apparent during the 44-6 loss: Jared Goff is not the long-term answer at quarterback.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Josh Reynolds excited about opportunity in Detroit, reunion with Jared Goff

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions claimed wide receiver Josh Reynolds off of waivers, after the 26-year-old pass catcher asked for his release from the Tennessee Titans. While you may think that going from a 7-2 team currently holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC to a winless team in the NFC would be a frustrating midseason transition for a player, Reynolds appeared to be experiencing the opposite when talking to reporters on Thursday.
NFL
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions claim Josh Reynolds via waivers, reuniting wide receiver with QB Jared Goff

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions claimed wide receiver Josh Reynolds off waivers, reuniting the pass-catcher with his old quarterback in Jared Goff. Reynolds, 26, spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams before signing with the Tennessee Titans during free agency this past offseason. He signed before the Titans traded for Julio Jones, clouding his standing on the team’s depth chart. He has 10 receptions on 13 targets for 90 yards this season. Last year, though? The receiver enjoyed a career year with Goff throwing him the ball, catching 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns. Reynolds broke onto the scene in 2018 when he secured a career-high five touchdowns, averaging 7.6 yards per target.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit's Jared Goff is in a category by himself at the bottom of QB efficiency through Week 9

It’s been pretty obvious to anyone who has watched the Detroit Lions over the first nine weeks of the 2021 NFL season that the passing offense has not been good. Thanks to the data miners at rbsdm stats, there is graphic representation of just how inefficient the Lions passing offense–specifically quarterback Jared Goff–has been over the first half of the season.
NFL
FanSided

Jared Goff is in a category all by himself in one deeper stat

It’s not a big secret how bad Jared Goff has been, but a data point on one chart puts him in a category all his own. A limited skill set. A limited group of wide receivers, further thinned by injuries. An offensive line that has been down its two best players. It’s all added up to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff being one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL so far this season–if not the worst.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Week 10 Mailbag: How will Dan Campbell’s increased involvement impact Jared Goff?

It’s time for another edition of the AskPOD Mailbag, where Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt answer a handful of your questions about the Detroit Lions. Erik: It’s a fair question that I don't think we know the answer to for certain, but I believe they will need to stay aggressive to give them a chance to stay in games, and I hope this is also just part of who Dan Campbell is as a coach. This new regime has consistently preached setting a culture and I, for one, am hoping that coaches continue to operate with a level of aggressiveness because I think that strategy produces in the long run.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 10: DFS bargains, prop bets, and watching Jared Goff deflate like a souffle

Week 10 is already off to a chaotic start. The AFC, where parity reigns, has thrown another wrench into the playoff race. The Baltimore Ravens, staring down the league’s 25th-ranked defense, couldn’t manage a touchdown for the first 55 minutes of a showdown with the woeful Miami Dolphins. Now a Pittsburgh Steelers team left for dead after a 1-3 start, and who has been outscored over its first eight games total (161-169), is a win away from first place in the NFL’s toughest division.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Mason Rudolph, Steelers Tie Jared Goff, Winless Lions with Ben Roethlisberger Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers played the Detroit Lions to a 16-16 tie Sunday. With the result, Detroit avoided a loss for the first time this season and now has a record of 0-8-1. Rainy conditions led to sloppy play in overtime. The Lions had a chance for a game-winning field goal, but Ryan Santoso missed the 48-yard attempt.
NFL
MLive.com

Add injury to insult: Lions QB Jared Goff suffers strained oblique against Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Add injury to insult for Jared Goff. The quarterback’s dreadful first year in Detroit reached a new low on Sunday, when he passed for just 54 yards in regulation -- the fewest yards by a Lions quarterback who played an entire game since Joey Harrington in 2004 -- and squandered multiple scoring opportunities in an ugly 16-16 tie in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy