Jared Goff is not Jared Goff

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions claimed wide receiver Josh Reynolds off waivers, reuniting the pass-catcher with his old quarterback in Jared Goff. Reynolds, 26, spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams before signing with the Tennessee Titans during free agency this past offseason. He signed before the Titans traded for Julio Jones, clouding his standing on the team’s depth chart. He has 10 receptions on 13 targets for 90 yards this season. Last year, though? The receiver enjoyed a career year with Goff throwing him the ball, catching 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns. Reynolds broke onto the scene in 2018 when he secured a career-high five touchdowns, averaging 7.6 yards per target.
