(Bismarck, ND) -- Several bills and items are moving along as the special legislative session in Bismarck begins to wind down. The redistricting process in North Dakota is nearly complete. Governor Burgum signed off on the redistricting maps Thursday after both chambers of the Legislature approved it. The new district lines include two fiercely debated subdivisions for the first time in state history. The map will now be submitted to the Secretary of State's office and counties and parties will reorganize polling places and candidates over the winter.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO