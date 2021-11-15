Detroit Lions Week 10 snap count observations: Heavy-set offense works vs. Steelers

The Steelers will welcome the Detroit Lions to Heinz Field on Sunday for a 1 p.m. matchup at Heinz Field. Here are some things to know about the NFC North foe. They’re winless — Which is not to say they’re completely uncompetitive, having held their own in losses against top teams including Green Bay (35-17), Baltimore (19-17) and the Los Angeles Rams (28-19.) The only true blowouts came by margins of 34-11 and 44-6 against Cincinnati and Philadelphia, respectively. Still, they haven’t found a way to get over the hump yet, and the opportunities to do so are dwindling. ESPN’s FPI ranks their schedule as the seventh-toughest the rest of the way, so this team has some work to do if it wants to avoid the ignominy that the 2008 Lions suffered when they finished with a historically bad 0-16 record.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO