Detroit Lions Week 10 snap count observations: Heavy-set offense works vs. Steelers

By Pride Of Detroit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s take a closer look at the Detroit Lions Week 10 snap count in their 16-16 non-loss to the...

The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
USA Today

Steelers vs Lions: 3 causes for concern this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to extend their current win streak to five games with a home win over the winless Detroit Lions. On paper, this one seems like an easy win for the Steelers but we all understand there are no such things as an easy win for Pittsburgh this season. Here are the three early causes for concern this week.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Detroit Lions, the Steelers' Week 10 opponent

The Steelers will welcome the Detroit Lions to Heinz Field on Sunday for a 1 p.m. matchup at Heinz Field. Here are some things to know about the NFC North foe. They’re winless — Which is not to say they’re completely uncompetitive, having held their own in losses against top teams including Green Bay (35-17), Baltimore (19-17) and the Los Angeles Rams (28-19.) The only true blowouts came by margins of 34-11 and 44-6 against Cincinnati and Philadelphia, respectively. Still, they haven’t found a way to get over the hump yet, and the opportunities to do so are dwindling. ESPN’s FPI ranks their schedule as the seventh-toughest the rest of the way, so this team has some work to do if it wants to avoid the ignominy that the 2008 Lions suffered when they finished with a historically bad 0-16 record.
FanSided

Steelers vs. Lions: Who the experts are taking in Week 10

The Steelers are coming off a short week after playing on Monday Night Football as they prepare for the winless Detroit Lions. The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to overcome a late disadvantage against the Chicago Bears and escape with a win. Ben Roethlisberger put on his cape and played hero as he led the offense down the field for a game-winning field goal. It was a win that made fans feel icky as the game was sloppy and the big lead slipped away.
playpennsylvania.com

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 10 Betting Odds: Steelers Have Not Covered As Home Favorites This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers survived a 21-point fourth quarter surge by the Chicago Bears but Steelers (-7) spread bettors did not. Chris Boswell made a 40-yard field goal with 30 seconds give the Steelers a 29-27 win. The Monday Night Football matchup had the lowest total points line (40) of any Week 9 game but turned out to hit the over.
Pride Of Detroit

The history of Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Welcome back, Detroit Lions fans. Did you enjoy the bye week? It felt like a little mini vacation where nothing could hurt you. It was beautiful, but now we’re back at it. This week the Lions play the Pittsburgh Steelers and there is a very interesting history here. We’ve got a lot to go over, so let’s jump right into it.
USA Today

Vegas watch: Week 10 line vs. Steelers moving in the Lions direction

When the initial betting lines at Tipico Sportsbook came out for Week 10, the Detroit Lions were 9.5-point underdogs entering the trip to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. However, the line is moving in Detroit’s direction as the week progressed and injury reports get a little more important. The line...
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: Getting acquainted with the Steelers’ Week 10 enemy, the Detroit Lions

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around the Men of Steel dangerously welcome the winless Detroit Lions to Heinz Field. In the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold, Mike and Geoff welcome Jerry Ball of @BleavPodcasts So many questions and more will be asked and answered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. As always, it is a good time to talk everything Steelers.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions release latest Injury Report for Week 10 matchup vs. Steelers

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will be in Pennsylvania where they will look to pick up their first win of the season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest Week 10 Injury Report. PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status. Jamaal WilliamsRBthighNPNP. Austin BryantOLBshoulderLPLP. Austin SeibertKright hipLPLP.
USA Today

Steelers vs Lions: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on offense

The names might have changed but the plan is the same for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are going into Sunday’s game with the winless Detroit Lions minus starting wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. What will the offense look like with Mason Rudolph running the show?
NewsBreak
chatsports.com

Predicting the Steelers’ inactive list for Week 10 vs. the Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers had one less day between Week 9 and Week 10 due to the fact they played on Monday night. With one player ruled out Friday but no other players with an injury status, the Steelers could very well call up another wide receiver from the practice squad to cover the loss of Chase Claypool.
chatsports.com

Bears vs Steelers: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

I don’t think I’ve ever been in such a content mood after watching the Chicago Bears lose a game. Sure I was rooting hard for a Chicago win, but watching rookie quarterback Justin Fields lead his team and make several big plays down the stretch has me excited for the future of this franchise, and that’s what the 2021 season is all about. I’m still not happy with the offense Fields is working in, but I think his talent can rise above it.
chatsports.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Lions, Week 10

After an incredibly bad stretch of weeks in the BTSC fantasy league, I finally got a win against Tyler W., thanks to Nick Chubb and Kirk Cousins. I am 2-7 and in 13th place, but I was informed by Yinzer that I have scored more points this season than two of the teams inside the top five. It just goes to show you that it is not who you play, but rather when you play them.
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Bears Week 9 Recap: PFF Snap Totals & Grades

What an up and down Monday night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears, but the home team exits the game with the win and a 5-3 record! In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film. Let’s start with...
chatsports.com

Steelers Vs. Lions: 5 Keys To Victory In Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their ninth regular season game of 2021 at home Sunday afternoon against the winless Detroit Lions, and they’ll likely enter that contest marked as a pretty big favorite of more than a touchdown. Below are five key things that I believe the Steelers will need to do in the game Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh to come away with their sixth win of 2021 season.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Lions, Week 10: 3rd quarter in-game update

The second half started with Detroit starting the drive at their own 15-yard line, and it was another all-run drive for the Lions. After one incomplete pass by Jared Goff, the Lions decided to just abuse the Steelers’ run defense the rest of the way. The end result was a Godwin Igwebuike touchdown run. After a missed extra point the Steelers trailed the Lions 16-10 with 12:09 left in the third quarter.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Lions, Week 10: Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers 16-16 tie with the Lions

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 10 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Lions Week 10: Time, TV Schedule, and game information

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the wrong kind of news Saturday night as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and is ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Even with Mason Rudolph stepping into the huddle, it still doesn’t change the fact the Steelers can move into first place in the AFC North with a win at Heinz Field. All that’s left now is to play the game, possibly with a little snow thrown in just for fum.
