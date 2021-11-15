ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UTA Names Scott Clayton Co-Head of Global Music

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

As expected, veteran agent Scott Clayton, who left his role as co-head of music at WME late last month, has joined UTA as co-head of its global music division and as a partner, the company announced Monday.

Clayton and current UTA Global Music Co-Heads Sam Kirby Yoh and David Zedeck will together “create a powerhouse leadership trio spanning UTA’s New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville music hubs and further solidify the agency’s reach across all music genres,” according to the announcement.

UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement, “Scott is the epitome of what we look for in a leader at UTA: he is a strong advocate for artists and has a long history of supporting and mentoring colleagues. Sam and David have done a great job building a world-class team and we are very excited for Scott to join us as we continue to grow our music practice.”

Kirby Yoh and Zedeck jointly added, “We are excited to have Scott join us as a co-head of the music group. He is a relentless champion for his clients, and we know that he will bring that same energy to UTA. He is a dedicated leader who has played a significant role in building so many people’s careers and we look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to build our team and do great work for our clients.”

Over the years Clayton has worked closely with such artists as John Mayer, Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, Dead & Company, Train, My Morning Jacket, Michael Franti, Rodrigo y Gabriela and many others.

Clayton, who’s been based in Nashville since 1994, made headlines in November 2017 when he left his position as co-head of CAA and moved over to WME . first came to Nashville in the early ’90s when he helped Buck Williams start PGA, the first rock agency in Nashville. He joined CAA Nashville in 2000, with the aim of diversifying a country- and CCM-focused roster to include more pop and rock acts. These eventually included artists like John Mayer and Kings of Leon, both of which joined Clayton when he made the move to WME four years ago, where he was called to lead the agency’s the rock division.

“Over the past few years, I have witnessed the incredible job UTA has done to expand and elevate the music department,” stated Clayton. “Sam, David, and the team have shown true innovation and leadership during this unprecedented time and have really delivered for their artists across all genres. I am very excited to be joining a company that has built a culture that is grounded in transparency with colleagues and in service to clients.”

UTA has made a number of new hires over the past year, including agents Jeffrey Hasson, Brett Saliba, Matt Korn, and Emily Wright, who are based in Nashville; agents Matt Meyer and Robbie Brown, based in Los Angeles; Director of Creative Strategy Rebecca Prochnik and agents Carlos Abreu and Matt Lee, based in London. It also acquired the U.K.-based Echo Location Talent Agency, founded and led by Obi Asika, who now serves as Co-Head of UTA’s U.K. office alongside Neil Warnock.

UTA represents a wide range of artists across all genres of music, including Post Malone, Deadmau5, Bad Bunny, YG, theJonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, St. Vincent, Young Thug, Common, Tyga, Offset, Lil Wayne, Burna Boy, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Rosalía, Swedish House Mafia, James Blake, Florence and the Machine, Toby Keith, Jamey Johnson, Midland, Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell, Tori Kelly, Tierra Whack, Bring Me The Horizon, Christine and The Queens, Deep Purple, Arlo Parks, Foals, Sigrid, Katherine Jenkins, Romeo Santos, Alesso, Jamiroquai, 21 Savage and Dolly Parton, among others.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Fox, Amazon to Be Biggest Streaming Winners From Infrastructure Bill

The new federal infrastructure bill, signed into law by President Biden on Nov. 15, includes $65 billion to expand broadband access across the nation. This would make access to high-speed Internet a basic right across the United States — up to one third of the rural population can currently access the Internet only via dial-up — and many low-income families will continue to receive a government subsidy toward broadband access.
NFL
Variety

Martin Scorsese to Direct Grateful Dead Biopic Starring Jonah Hill as Jerry Garcia

Martin Scorsese is making a musical biopic about the Grateful Dead, with Jonah Hill set to star as the iconic rock band’s frontman Jerry Garcia. The project reunites Scorsese and Hill for the first time since 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” In addition to directing, Scorsese will serve as a producer alongside Hill.
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Wright
Person
John Mayer
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Alesso
Person
Neil Warnock
Person
Scott Clayton
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Katherine Jenkins
Person
Arlo Parks
Person
Matt Stell
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Halsey
Person
Michael Franti
Person
Tyga
jammin1057.com

Travis Scott Is Dropping New Music At Midnight

New Travis Scott music is on the way, the Houston rapper announced on his Instagram Thursday. The Astroworld rapper captioned the photo portraying himself as a goblin in a 90s style newspaper cover format, “F— it lets start it up new music at midnight.”. He relayed a similar message to...
MUSIC
NME

Travis Scott confirms imminent release of new music

Travis Scott has confirmed he’s set to release new music this Friday (November 5) with the track(s) available from midnight (5:00am GMT). Taking to Twitter to announce the release, Scott wrote: “some new music at midnight. ​​AHAHAHHSBDBDDKRKRHEB” and shared an image of fictional magazine Weekly World Truths. “Who knows what...
MUSIC
Complex

How ‘A Man Named Scott’ Director Robert Alexander Charted Kid Cudi’s Musical Journey

Out now on Amazon Prime Video is A Man Named Scott, the new documentary on the enigmatic Kid Cudi, directed by Robert Alexander (The Shop), who was initially brought on back in 2019 to helm a project focusing on Cudi’s first album. That turned into a two-year process that found Alexander linking with many notable names in Cudi’s history, those who documented Cudi’s journey, and the Man on the Moon himself, learning as much about the man behind the music as the artist everyone says saved their lives.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Invisible orchestra names music director

In the epic years of French music, the Orchestre Colonne was at the heart of new music in Paris. Founded in 1873, it gave more premieres over the next half-century than amost any other ensemble one could name. Edouard Colonne was succeeded by Gabriel Pierné, Paul Paray and Charles Munch,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#Global Music#Wme#Uta Global Music Co#Leon Dead Company#Pga#Caa Nashville
Mount Vernon News

Danville joins global music performance

DANVILLE – Danville High School is about to step into the bright lights of a global music spectacular. On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13, the school’s performing arts department will join thousands of theatrical organizations around the world to present All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.
DANVILLE, OH
celebrityaccess.com

Delmar Powell Named VP Of A&R At Position Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent record label and music publisher Position Music announced the appointment of recording industry veteran Delmar Powell as the company’s new Vice President of Artists & Repertoire. With a portfolio that straddles both the publishing and recorded music operations at Position, Powell l will report to VP, Head...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Mac Observer

Apple Named as Travis Scott and Astroworld Organizers Sued

Apple has been named in legal papers alongside Travis Scott and other organizers of a concert at which there was a fatal crush on November 5. In total, those bringing the case in the U.S. are suing for US$750m, BBC News reported. The concert was being live streamed on Apple Music as the tragedy unfolded.
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Every Marvel Studios Movie and Disney Plus Project in 2021 and Beyond

In 2020, the world went a full year without a single Marvel Studios project for the first time since 2009. To make up for it, and then some, Marvel has come roaring back with nine titles currently announced to premiere in theaters and on Disney Plus in 2021. Seven of those titles have already premiered this year, starting with “WandaVision,” which earned 23 Emmy nominations, including for stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, and for best limited series — the first Emmys nods ever earned by Marvel Studios. (The show ultimately won three Emmys.)
MOVIES
Variety

React Media, Pioneering YouTube Video Producers, Acquired by Startup Electric Monster

Electric Monster Media, a newly formed digital media roll-up company, has acquired React Media, whose popular YouTube franchises built around reaction videos include React, People vs. Food (formerly Replay) and Try Not To. React Media, previously known as FBE (Fine Brothers Entertainment), was originally formed by brothers Rafi and Benny Fine in 2004, who hit it big as YouTube creators in the platform’s earlier days. The company’s flagship React channel on YouTube has 20 million subscribers and more than 11 billion views to date. React Media is Electric Monster’s fifth acquisition to date, but Electric Monster CEO Matt Gielen declined to identify...
BUSINESS
Variety

Gifting Booze This Christmas? Shop These Celebrity Alcohol Brands

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Alcohol arguably makes for one of the best gifts during the holidays. It’s...
Variety

AFI Fest: Red Carpet Arrivals With Halle Berry, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and More

This year’s edition of AFI Fest kicked off with an opening night premiere of “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical of the same name. The cast, including Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesus and Vanessa Hudgens, walked the red carpet before the screening at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.
MOVIES
Variety

Music Industry Moves: ‘Succession’ Composer Nicholas Britell Inks With Universal Publishing

“Succession” composer Nicholas Britell has signed an exclusive, global agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group, the company announced on Thursday. Britell, an accomplished pianist and producer as well as composer, won an Emmy for the “Succession” score and has been nominated for two Oscars (for his work on the films “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk”) as well as a Golden Globe nod, as well as an Emmy nomination for the Amazon series “The Underground Railroad.” He is represented by Robert Messinger of Fortress Talent Management and attorney Christopher Macdougall. Britell said: “I am truly thrilled to begin working with UMPG and excited...
MUSIC
Variety

Def Jam Ups Noah Sheer to Head of Promotion, Revamps Promo Department

Noah Sheer, a 22-year year veteran of Def Jam Recordings, has been promoted to executive vice president and head of promotion. The announcement was made by executive VP and GM Nicki Farag; Sheer, who is based in Santa Monica, will report jointly to incoming chairman & CEO Tunji Balogun, and to Farag. “I have had the pleasure and honor of working with Noah for twenty years. His love, respect and reverence for the Def Jam logo – its artists and legacy and most of all music – is unmatched,” said Farag. “I’m beyond proud to see him elevate in this capacity, and to continue to work...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy