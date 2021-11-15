ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should University Of North Dakota Build A Indoor Complex?

By B-Fish
 4 days ago
Should (UND) the University Of North Dakota follow suit with NDSU and build an indoor practice facility? I think it would be wonderful for UND to build a new practice facility. This would really put both the North Dakota schools on the map. NDSU is currently building a new indoor/outdoor practice...

