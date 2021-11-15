Should University Of North Dakota Build A Indoor Complex?

Mandan, ND will soon be getting an indoor tennis and pickleball facility. According to the Mandan Parks and Recreation Facebook page, the Mandan Park Board approved the construction of the new facility at there November 8, 2021 meeting. The indoor facility will be located on the east side of the Starion Sports Complex practice football field. The land to build this indoor complex was donated by Bob & Mary Kupper. According to the Facebook post, the facility is dome like and will include 41,600 square feet inside the dome with will six tennis courts. Three of those courts will be multi-striped for ten pickleball courts. The outside of the dome will have a 3,000 square feet welcoming center and four outdoor pickleball courts. According to the post they will also set aside free court space each week for first responders and active mility.

