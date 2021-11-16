ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunenburg, MA

‘There Were Shoes All Over The Floor,’ Thieves Steal Hundreds Of High-End Sneakers From Lunenberg Store

By Christina Hager
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

LUNENBURG (CBS) — There’s a sign out front that says “Closed Until Further Notice” at Getcha Sneakers, after thieves broke into the Lunenberg store after 4:00 a.m. Monday, and took tens of thousand dollars worth of collectible sneakers and high-end clothing.

“It was crazy. There were shoes all over the floor, a lot of glass in the front,” said Michael Cortes. He owns the store, which operates like a pawn shop, with a team of people buying, selling, and trading sneakers.

On Monday morning, he found the store ransacked, with boxes and shoes tossed throughout the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYvyp_0cxNdbdr00

Getcha Sneakers was broken into and $70,000 worth of merchandise was stolen (Photos Via Michael Cortes)

The front door was shattered with an ax. Video from his security system shows a group dressed head-to-toe in black. They’re later seen inside rummaging through shelves.

“They definitely scoped the place out. They were here probably several times,” said Cortes.

Behind the store, a security camera shows a getaway car. When police ran the license plate, they discovered it was stolen from Lowell Sunday night.

“These range from like $300 to $400,” he said, holding up a pair of Yeezy Adidas. He said about $70,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. “There’s a lot of like high-end pieces like Luis Vuitton, Gucci.”

They even took a stack of hats with the store logo on them.

For Cortes, it’s more than a financial hit; it’s personal. He said opening the store less than a year ago was a dream for him. “We all came from nothing. There was a point in time where I was homeless. I didn’t have anything, and I started selling shoes, and now I have a shoe store.”

For that reason, he says he’s made a point of giving back to the community. There’s a collection bin at the door for donations to a local food pantry.

The incident leaves him speechless. “I have no words for them. I don’t know what I would say to them, so I’ll just…let God do his thing,” Cortes said.

He’s now hoping the community will help him through a GoFundMe account.

He said he’s forced to shut down for about a week, just as his first holiday shopping season is starting to get underway.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Robert Triggs Charged With Running Meth Lab After Fire At Mansfield Home

MANSFIELD (CBS) – A meth lab was discovered after a fire at a home in Mansfield early Tuesday morning and the man who lives there, 48-year-old Robert Triggs, is now facing charges. Firefighters were called to Triggs’ house on Stearns Avenue just before 2 a.m. and found a fire in a bedroom on the second floor. Everyone in the home got out safe. But after the fire was put out, the fire investigator found what police said “appeared to be chemicals used in the manufacturing of unlawful narcotics.” A hazardous materials team, lab specialists and the bomb squad from the State Police were...
MANSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

82-Year-Old Man Attacked By Dirt Bike, ATV Riders In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – An 82-year-old man was surrounded and assaulted by a group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs in Boston last Thursday. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. The victim, a Brookline man, suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital. He is expected to survive. State Police said the man was driving his 1996 Buick Century from Park Drive to Boylston Street when 30 to 40 dirt bike and ATV riders forced him onto the curb. Several of the suspects then began smashing windows of the victim’s car. A group of dirt bike and ATV riders...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 Teens Charged With Trying To Break Into Luxury Yacht On Boston Harbor

BOSTON (CBS) — Three Bridgewater teenagers are charged with breaking and entering for allegedly boarding a yacht in the middle of the night on Boston Harbor. Boston police responded just before 3 a.m. Monday to 50 Rowes Wharf, where “three males had been observed gaining entry to the secured wharf and climbing aboard a large ship” – a 97-foot yacht known as the Valiant. The Charles Riverboat Company describes the “elegant” Valiant as its “most luxurious vessel” that can accommodate up to 100 guests on a private charter. A prosecutor said there were no access points to the yacht and “it appeared that...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Car Crashes Into Abington Restaurant

ABINGTON (CBS) — An Abington restaurant is heavily damaged after a car slammed into it on Monday. It happened to D’Ann’s Sports and Entertainment Restaurant on Centre Avenue. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one in the restaurant was hurt. There was just one employee inside, in the far end of the building, when it happened. A car slammed into D’Ann’s Sports and Entertainment Restaurant in Abington on Monday (WBZ-TV) D’Ann’s is a family-owned business that has been open since 1959. They will be open for take out and delivery only from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will re-open fully at 11 a.m. It’s unclear what caused the car to go into the building.
ABINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lunenburg, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Attleboro Police Searching For Suspect After Shooting At Grocery Store

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Attleboro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in a grocery store parking lot on Friday night. It happened at the Stop & Shop on Route 1 around 10 p.m.. Witnesses told police a masked man approached a car, started shooting, and then ran off. The victim drove to a nearby IHOP for help and he was brought to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the two men know each other and there is no threat to the public.
ATTLEBORO, MA
CBS Boston

Framingham Man Crashes Into Westboro Police Cruiser, Charged With OUI

WESTBORO (CBS) — A Framingham man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into a Westboro police cruiser. Alexander Ramos-Felipe will be arraigned at Westboro District Court at a later date. Police said that officers were conducting a traffic stop at around 2 a.m. on Route 9 eastbound in the area of 88 Turnpike Road when a second officer saw a dark sedan approaching. The officer told his partner that the sedan was heading in their direction with no signs of slowing down. The sedan then hit an unoccupied police cruiser, damaging both cars. A sedan crashed into a Westboro police cruiser early Saturday morning. (Photo Credit: Westboro Police Department) Police said they checked on Ramos-Felipe before arresting him. Along with the OUI charge, he is being charged with speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy