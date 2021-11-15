ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This Is What Really Causes Blisters On Your Feet

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Surprisingly, shoes are not the only potential cause of blisters on your feet. Here are some of the other unique causes that are often...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

In 1 Month, This Lifting Neck Cream Has Helped To Correct the Creases on My Neck

When you're looking down at your screen all day and live in the body of a human woman who hasn't figured out a way to defy gravity, you may develop what is sometimes referred to as "tech neck." This is basically when your neck is downturned so much by typing on your device of choice that you deal with not only aches and pains, but fine lines, too. I wear SPF every day. I use lotion all over. I exfoliate. But I check my emails in bed and scroll through my Instagram feed sporadically throughout the day—and all of this has done a number on my décolletage.
SKIN CARE
Best Life

Never Wear These 3 Kinds of Shoes If You Have Back Pain, Experts Warn

If you suffer from back pain, you're not alone. According to Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute, nearly 65 million Americans report having recent back pain problems, and another 16 million say they're contending with chronic back pain. Back pain is both a widespread and costly problem: A 2020 study published in JAMA found that Americans spent around $134 billion on neck and back pain treatments between 1996 and 2016. Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do to prevent and mitigate back pain—and it starts with your feet. Read on to find out the three worst shoes to wear for back pain.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Conditions#Skin Infection#Allergies#Blisters
easyhealthoptions.com

When that burning and tingling in your feet is a warning sign

My favored position for reading is to sit with one foot tucked under me. If I sit this way for too long, though, I end up with that “pins and needles” feeling in my foot. But when I start walking around again, the pins and needles go away. But if...
ROCHESTER, MN
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Crooked Teeth?

Affecting about one in every two people worldwide, having crooked teeth, or malocclusion, can significantly impact the self-esteem of both children and adults. Misaligned bites, overbites, underbites, crowded teeth, and related issues can be caused by a range of factors, with genetics and certain behaviors the most common. While having...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
brightside.me

7 Tricks That Can Help You Understand Your Body More

Our body is a very complex system, where everything is connected in some way. And that’s why when something isn’t going as it should, it sends messages to other parts of the body as a warning sign. It is in our power and knowledge to be able to recognize these signs and make sure we fix what needs fixing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
healthing.ca

Earwax: Yet another gross, but important, body thing

Earwax isn’t wax at all, but actually a buildup of dead skin cells, dirt, hair and oil. My wife’s latest internet obsession is watching earwax removal videos. They’re just as gross as you think, but it turns out she’s not alone in finding some morbid enjoyment in watching them. The...
SKIN CARE
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Have This Spice at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

There are few ingredients that can turn a mediocre meal into a great one like the right combination of spices. Whether you like your meal to pack a punch in terms of heat or love adding some seasonal flavors into your favorite baked goods, having an array of spices at your fingertips is the best way to make every meal a masterpiece.
BROOKLYN, NY
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
947
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy