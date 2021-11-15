ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart Black Friday deals: What's on sale and when you can buy

By Nexstar Media Wire, Gary Gilbert
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6yRZ_0cxNdQsk00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Walmart has unveiled its final deals for the Black Friday Deals for Days event.

The company said Monday that customers will find savings beginning online Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. The in-store deals ramp up at 5 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 26.

Walmart+ members will have early access to the Black Friday event, starting at 2 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 22.

Nail gun sold at Walmart recalled over ‘involuntary discharge’ of nails

The company released the following list of what are expected to be popular deals.

  • Xbox Series S Console for $299
  • Xbox Series X Console for $499 (Online Only)
  • Play Station 5 Console for $499 (Online Only)
  • Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (Special Buy)
  • onn. 70” Class 4K Smart TV with Roku for $398 (Special Buy)
  • Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm for $109 (Save $90)
  • PowerXL 12-quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $69 (Special Buy)
  • Hart 20V 5-Tool Cordless Combo Kit for $138 (Special Buy)
  • iRobot Roomba i1 + Self-Empty Robot $349 (Save $230)
  • Reebok Men’s and Women’s Fleece Hoodie for $15.50
  • Wrangler Men’s 5-Star Jeans for $13 (Save $4.87–$5.97)
  • 4-foot Fabric Santa for $25 (Special Buy)
  • SaluSpa Hollywood Portable Spa for $298 (Save $101)

You can view the entire list of deals on Walmart’s website .

The timeline of the 2021 deals is similar to the model Walmart followed in 2020 when many deals first appeared online rather than in-store as a way to thin crowds on the traditionally raucous shopping day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, company has already hosted rounds of deals this month as the company attempts to capture a holiday shopping audience that is increasingly online and willing to spend earlier in the shopping cycle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

PUBLIC SAFETY
