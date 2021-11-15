ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Unbelievable Unique Idaho Lookout Tower Is For Rent

By Rik Mikals
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for the perfect place to take your outdoor enthusiast? I think we've found the perfect place for you right on the border of Washington and Idaho. My wife is big into the outdoors and here's an Idaho VRBO that you'll have to hike to but it's got the most amazing...

107.9 LITE FM

One of Idaho’s Most Unique Markets is Happening in Boise This Weekend

It's been billed as the best holiday bazaar in Idaho by Food & Wine magazine, and it's happening in Boise. There's an opportunity for a sneak peek ahead of the crowds too. Boise's Wintry market is an "upscale indie art/craft show" that was named the best holiday bazaar in Idaho by Food & Wine magazine and one of the best in the West by Sunset magazine. These are the gifts that you won't find under every tree, and Boise gets to be the host city.
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
inlander.com

Special Moments With Bob: Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area

One of the special things for me about LOOKOUT PASS is the vibe. That down-home, Mom-and-Pop ski hill feel — I love it. Each winter I spend several days skiing Lookout Pass with a hardcore group of skiers who call themselves the Red Dog Squad. This tight-knit group of friends love to ski. Josh, Tom, Kelli, Todd, Gez and Matt get after it. Ripping around the mountain with this highly skilled group of ski technicians definitely elevates my ski game. Whether we're ripping runs on Red Dog, Lucky Friday or skiing the trees to the Cat Track, I'm always having an awesome time at Lookout Pass.
hhsherald.com

The Hidden Tower

There is a tower that is hidden away behind a road cut off, through a forest with a dirt trail being the last thing you can follow to get you to the tower, decrepit and decayed, littered with needles and abandoned with graffiti its stowed away, a husk of its former glory, Scotts Tower.
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
KHOU

Living large in a tiny home

We visited a Houston-area tiny home community to find out what the buzz is all about. There’s a reason shows like Tiny House Nation, Tiny House Hunters and Tiny Paradise are so popular. The idea of downsizing — of getting rid of all that junk that’s cluttering your house — appeals to a lot of people.
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
CBS Pittsburgh

South Park Cascades Restored After Years Of Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – It was a peaceful and glorious part of South Park for a long time but over the years it became forgotten and neglected. On Thursday, county leaders cut the ribbon on the South Park Cascades, the series of waterfalls and shallow wading pools built back in 1927. Due to years of neglect, nature reclaimed them. A state natural resources officer said the restoration of the cascades represents resiliency in local parks, especially as climate change makes summers hotter. “The restoration of these cascades will provide a welcome respite for folks to sit next to the water and cool off on these hot days, as we start to see these hotter days keep coming,” said Adam Mattis, the Southwest Regional Advisor of the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources. The original designer of the cascades, Paul Riis, came to Allegheny County after his work helping develop Yellowstone National Park.
Vice

Floods Are So Bad Farmers Are Rescuing Cows With Sea-Doos in British Columbia

Severe flooding in British Columbia has reached catastrophic proportions with one person killed and several more feared dead. A body of an unidentified woman was recovered at the site of the mudslide on Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet, at least 250 kilometres northeast from Vancouver. At least two others are still missing, even after hundreds of stranded people were already rescued.
michiganchronicle.com

Black Homeowner Threatened Over ‘Negro Santa’ Yard Decoration

The holiday tradition of sending letters to Santa was reversed for one Black homeowner who said he received a threatening note from Saint Nick. “Please remove your negro Santa yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro,” the note Little Rock, Arkansas homeowner Chris Kennedy received reads.
