West Yorkshire officer’s use of chokehold was ‘indefensible’, hearing told

By Mark Brown and agency
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Video footage. Photograph: Youtube

A police officer was filmed saying “chill out or I’ll choke you out” while arresting a suspect who responded by saying “I can’t breathe” and “I give up, I give up,” a misconduct hearing has heard.

Footage of the arrest in Halifax, West Yorkshire, was recorded by bystanders and posted on social media. It came three months after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis .

Opening the case against PC Graham Kanes, barrister George Thomas, representing West Yorkshire police, said: “He accepts the language he used may have been insensitive and he regrets using it. But he understands he can say anything in order to gain control and that is what he did.”

Kanes denies using unreasonable, unnecessary and disproportionate force while arresting Hassan Ahmed in August 2020.

The panel was shown footage from a number of sources, including mobile phone shots posted on social media that have not been traced.

It was also shown body-worn camera footage from another officer, PC Andy Bell, who arrived as Kanes and Ahmed were on the floor. That includes a bystander confronting Kanes asking: “Haven’t you seen what happened in America?”

The footage also captured Ahmed being transported to the police station in a van. During the journey Ahmed says “He had me in a choke,” and “He was strangling me and I could not fucking breathe.”

Earlier in the incident Bell’s camera recorded Kanes saying: “He lunged himself at me and, as he’s lunged at me, he’s caught me in the face with his fist.”

Thomas said it was not disputed that the arrest of Ahmed was lawful, as the officer had witnessed Ahmed punching another man as he arrived at the scene on 16 August.

He said that chokeholds were the only form of restraint explicitly discouraged during police training due to the potentially fatal risks involved. Kanes’ use of language showed that he was deliberately using a chokehold, he said.

“He was deliberately applying pressure to Mr Ahmed’s neck and he was deliberately preventing him from breathing,” Thomas said. “He was using the one technique he is trained not to use, even for a person violently resisting the police.”

Thomas said the use of the neck hold was “potentially lethal” and “plainly excessive”.

He added: “It was an utterly inappropriate and dangerous use of force and abuse of authority.”

He called Kanes’ language “completely indefensible” and “likely to cause a degree of terror to someone who was, at the time, having pressure applied for their neck”.

Thomas said that it was accepted that it was a chaotic situation and Kanes was dealing with an uncooperative, large and muscular man. There was no allegation that race was factor in Kanes’ treatment of Ahmed, the panel heard.

Kanes denies all the charges including that a statement provided describing how he was punched by Ahmed “was not an accurate or truthful account of what had happened”.

The misconduct hearing, expected to last five days, continues.

The Guardian

