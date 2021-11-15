Addison finds out from mom he’s semi-finalist for major award

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It’s not just Kenny Pickett named as a semi-finalist for a big award. Pitt sophomore receiver Jordan Addison named as one of 10 eligible to win receiver of the year, the Biletnikoff Award.

Addison is the first thousand-yard receiver at Pitt since Tyler Boyd in 2014 and is ninth on the Pitt all-time single season list with 1,070 yards, passing Larry Fitzgerald in 2002. The sophomore also leads the nation with 11 touchdown receptions.

“He’s detailed,” Narduzzi said. “He’s smart. Just look at how our punt return team has changed. When you got a guy like Quadree Henderson or Jordan, guys that have a knack to make somebody miss and got that breakaway speed. He’s made that unit more dangerous.”

Addison joined by ACC stars Josh Downs (North Carolina and AT Perry (Wake Forest), along with Penn State standout Jahan Dotson. Others on the list-David Bell (Purdue), Drake London (USC), Chris Olave (Ohio State), Jerreth Sterns (Western Kentucky), Deven Thompkins (Utah State), Jameson Williams (Alabama).

Narduzzi said he told Addison’s mom just before noon on Monday and she was screaming on the phone. The Pitt head coach then found Addison in the film room and told him to call his mom. She was able to tell him about it.

“I was waiting (to see a response from Addison), I couldn’t tell if she told him or not,” Narduzzi said. “He doesn’t care.”

Narduzzi said he’s just calm about everything and nothing gets him too high or low.

“It’s unique,” Narduzzi said. “I don’t know how everybody else’s receivers’ room is, but it’s unique. You just love him. If everyone had the attitude he had-football, school, life. He’s a super, super kid. You have lists of guys who miss study hall or you are constantly on (he’s not on any of them).”

“I told his mother the other day, I don’t know what you did growing up, but you got the masterplan of how to raise a son. Keisha did an unbelievable job.”