Jets defense 'playing for pride' after another embarrassing showing

The Jets looked lost on the defensive end in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, allowing 30 or more points for the fourth game in a row, and when it comes to what is needed to fix this sinking ship, the group is lost for answers there as well.

“Nah, I can't put a finger on it, because if it was that simple the job would've been fixed already,” linebacker CJ Mosley said. “I felt we did a decent job in the run game [Sunday], obviously got a lot of plays on the back end. This defense works collectively.”

The defense watched as Josh Allen, who was held to a 62.7 quarterback rating against the lowly Jaguars a week ago, torch the shorthanded secondary for 366 yards and a 125.6 quarterback rating in a 45-17 victory.

The Jets knew the secondary could be an issue this season, as it went largely unaddressed during the offseason, but with injuries piling up, it has created an even greater void, and Buffalo exploited that on Sunday.

“They put their playmakers in position to make plays Allen did a good job getting out of the pocket when they needed to and making plays downfield, and they got us out on the edge when they needed to,” Mosley said.

“We just have to start eliminating big plays. That’s what hurting us. In the run game, we have to get guys down before they break big runs. Like coach always says, explosives lead to points, so if we keep giving up explosives, we’re going to keep giving up points.”

In the last four games, the defense has allowed 54, 31, 45, and 45 points, while the 1,890 yards of offense allowed over the past four games is the most ever by a Jets team over a span of four straight games. So those explosive plays have led to a load of points, and with the offense struggling like it is has been, the defense needs to be a lot better to, at the very least, keep games close.

But right now, the secondary is getting torched on a weekly basis.

“We harp on three seconds of discipline, and I don’t think that was there on all of us today,” safety Ashtyn Davis said. “We’re not executing that three seconds we focus on in the secondary. We have to lock in every play for those three seconds. We weren’t disciplined enough today.”

The Jets have eight games left to show signs of life or promise with their defensive unit, but right now, the group looks collectively lifeless. Past New York teams prided themselves on a stout defense, but right now, in the first year of what is supposed to be a new era that leads to a brighter future, there is little reason to feel optimistic about the Jets finding a quick fix to their defensive issues. Now the challenge might be to just maintain energy for the rest of what is shaping up to be a very long season.

“It comes to a certain point where you’re playing for pride, and not to quit for the name on your jersey.” Mosley said. “It could be scheme, mistakes here or there – it’s all of our job to figure out. When we step on the field, we have to have passion and pride no matter where we’re at.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch