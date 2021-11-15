ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uganda's late bloomer Brolin Mawejje: "It's not about the destination, it's about the journey"

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Brolin Mawejje, the path to fulfilling his Olympic dream to represent his home country of Uganda has been a long one. He came so close to qualifying in slopestyle snowboarding for PyeongChang 2018. But a heart condition forced him to withdraw from the last round of events. Despite...

Sabrina Cass aiming for freeski history with Brazil at Beijing 2022 after winning junior world title for the USA

On November 20th, 2021, the Brazilian flag will follow the name of 19-year-old skier Sabrina Cass for the first time in an official competition. The 2019 moguls world junior champion will compete for the South American nation at the Idre Fjall Open, in Sweden, and the rest of the Olympic season. Born and raised in the United States, and daughter of a Brazilian mother, the freestyle skier was a member of the U.S. ski team until the 2020/2021 season.
Olympic cinderellas: From white water rafting to alpine skiing

Fiji, an exotic country in the Oceania region, has sent athletes to the Olympic Games since 1956. The nation’s greatest successes have come in rugby sevens, a sport in which teams from Fiji won gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. However, despite the tropical climate of the country, there...
Asian Archery Championships: Indian recurve teams make gold medal match

After disappointing in the individual elimination matches, Indian recurve archers bounced back at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Tuesday with both the men’s and women’s teams entering the finals of their respective events. The compound teams, however, lost in the semi-finals and will now vie for the bronze medal...
Everything you need to know about the top Curling nations

Which nation comes to mind when you think about the sport of curling?. You might think about beautiful Scotland, where the sport is thought to have been created in the 16th century. Or you may turn your mind to countries with a rich winter sports history, such as Canada, Switzerland or the Scandinavian countries. And none of those thoughts would be wrong.
Top things to know about the 2021 Abu Dhabi Marathon

Olympic silver medallist and two-time world champion Abel Kirui is among top elites confirmed for the Abu Dhabi Marathon, ADM, as it returns in 2021 after last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic. The race in the United Arab Emirates offers most of the top athletes a chance to wrap...
Peng Shuai: China spokesperson 'not aware' of missing tennis star

China's foreign ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the whereabouts of missing tennis star Peng Shuai, saying it is "not a foreign affairs matter." Zhao Lijian added that he was "not aware" of the situation mentioned by a reporter. The Chinese tennis star has not been hard from since she...
International Olympic Committee spotlights winter sports with uplifting short film

This summer showed what sport can achieve, with a display of resilience and togetherness that inspired hope across the world at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. This will continue as the seasons change and the excitement for winter sports builds, culminating with the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 in February. With the same athleticism and heroics, athletes are once again set to come together and deliver awe-inspiring action.
Asian Archery Championships: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins compound gold medal

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the gold medal in the women’s individual compound while Abhishek Verma clinched silver in the men’s event at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 on Thursday. The 25-year-old Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who won three silver medals at the recent world championships, defeated South Korea’s Oh Yoohyun...
Asian Archery Championships: Abhishek Verma, Jyothi make individual semis

It was a day of contrasting fortunes for the recurve and compound Indian archers at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday. Three compound archers - Abhishek Verma, Mohit (both men’s) and Jyothi Vennam (women’s) - made the individual semi-finals. Asian Games and World Cup gold-medallist Abhishek...
Eileen Gu: Answers to the most asked questions

Eileen Gu is one of the rising stars of freestyle skiing. Ahead of Beijing 2022, the 18-year-old is one of the highest profile athletes that the home team of China are hoping will secure qualification for the Olympics. She is a rare athlete who competes in all three freeski Olympic...
IOC Athletes’ Commission geared up to support athletes at Beijing 2022 and beyond

Supporting athletes in the lead-up to and during Beijing 2022. The IOC AC also held its traditional joint meeting with the IOC Executive Board (EB). Focusing on the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the IOC EB and AC discussed the engagement with the athletes in the lead-up to and during the Games with a view to ensuring a safe and healthy Games experience.
One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

After upending the football establishment by winning the right to host the World Cup, Qatar's preparations are heading into overdrive with a year to go as they rush to welcome more than a million fans and prove their critics wrong. The tiny Gulf state has a reputation for punching above its weight but challenges do not come much bigger than holding football's showpiece event in a desert peninsula of 2.7 million without a strong sporting tradition. Twelve months before the November 21, 2022 kick-off, the Qatari capital Doha, which is hosting almost the entire tournament, is dotted with roadworks and building sites that are causing chaos for its inhabitants. With some Qatari infrastructure projects delayed by the pandemic, the clock is ticking more loudly than organisers might have liked, just as scrutiny of the preparations starts to rise.
Martins Dukurs on the pressure of being Lativa's skeleton Superman

It’s easy to see why skeleton athlete Martins Dukurs is nicknamed ‘Superman’. The Latvian is a six-time world champion and has won the overall Skeleton World Cup title in 10 of the last 12 seasons. Quite simply, he is one of the most dominant winter sports athletes of all time.
