Los Angeles-based Automaker Fisker Inc. turned a new page in its history today with the official debut of its flagship EV, the Ocean SUV. The Ocean is an EV we have covered closely over the past two years leading up to its unveiling at the LA Auto Show this morning. Following a presentation by founder and CEO Henrik Fisker, we now know the specs, price tiers, and added features consumers can expect to see on the Ocean when deliveries begin next November.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO