ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Steven Knight’s ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ Lands at Epix

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFY0H_0cxNZt4B00

SAS: Rogue Heroes ,” the new, six-part limited series from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight , will bow on MGM’s premium network Epix in the U.S.

Epix acquired the series from global distributor Banijay Rights . The deal was negotiated by Matt Creasey, EVP sales, co-productions and acquisitions at Banijay Rights. This is the first international deal for the series.

Produced by Kudos and Nebulastar for Epix and U.K. broadcaster BBC, who commissioned it, “SAS: Rogue Heroes” is a dramatized account of how Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed during WWII. Based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, the series centers on David Stirling, an eccentric young officer, who is hospitalized after a training exercise gone wrong. Convinced that traditional commando units don’t work, Stirling creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare.

Connor Swindells (“Vigil”) will play Stirling, and the cast also includes Jack O’Connell (“Skins”), Dominic West (“The Crown”), Alfie Allen (“Jojo Rabbit”), Tom Glynn-Carney (“Dunkirk”) and Sofia Boutella (“Atomic Blonde”).

The series will be directed by Tom Shankland (“The Serpent”), with Stephen Smallwood (“Patrick Melrose”) as producer. It is executive produced by Karen Wilson, Martin Haines and Emma Kingsman-Lloyd for Kudos, and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. The series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

Michael Wright, president, Epix and president MGM Scripted Television, said: “Steven Knight and Kudos have created a gripping historical drama that complements Epix’s lineup of elevated, cinematic storytelling. We’re delighted to be teaming up with Banijay Rights to give this series an exclusive home on Epix for the American audience.”

Creasey said: “’SAS: Rogue Heroes’ is a masterstroke of a series from the visionary Steven Knight, packed with a stellar cast who bring this fantastic story to life. We are thrilled that Epix have come on board to take this fantastic drama to a wider U.S. audience.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

ITV Studios Adds New Scripted Label 5 Acts Productions From Bad Wolf’s David P. Davis

ITV Studios has added a new label under its banner, David P. Davis’s 5 Acts Productions. The Cardiff-based company will sit within Patrick Spence’s scripted Studio and focus on producing diverse drama for domestic and international markets. ITV Studios will handle international distribution. Davis, who is the executive producer of the HBO and BBC drama hit “Industry,” will lead as creative director. He was previously at Bad Wolf and Left Bank where he worked on Philip K. Dick drama, “Electric Dreams.” He also worked on seasons 8 and 9 of “Doctor Who,” during Peter Capaldi’s tenure. The roster of creative talent he...
BUSINESS
Variety

BAFTA Names Pippa Harris as VP for Television

BAFTA has appointed Dame Pippa Harris, co-founder of Neal Street Productions, as its VP for television. She takes over for Greg Dyke, who occupied the role from 2016 until this year. Other VPs for television in the past have included Lord Michael Grade (2004-2010) and former Endemol Shine boss Sophie Turner Laing (2010-2015). Harris has been closely involved with BAFTA for over 10 years and joined the board as deputy chair of the film committee in 2011. She was made chair of the film committee in 2015, and chair of the Academy in 2018. BAFTA can appoint up to three VPs, one in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Christoph Waltz to Star in Dark Comedy Series ‘The Consultant’ at Amazon

Amazon has ordered the dark comedy “The Consultant” to series and cast Christoph Waltz to star. The series is based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name. “The Consultant” follows a sinister relationship between boss and employee and looking at how far workers will go to get ahead and survive. Tony Basgallop serves as creator and showrunner, and executive produces alongside Waltz, director Matt Shakman, Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman. Kai Dolbashian will serve as co-producer. “The Consultant” is from MGM Television and Amazon studios. Waltz is known for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, having had his breakthrough role as Hans...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole leads first-look pics of ITV's new spy thriller

ITV has shared a first look at Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London star Joe Cole in new spy thriller The Ipcress File. Cole leads the cast as spy Harry Palmer in the six-part adaptation of Len Deighton's novel. The Ipcress File has been adapted by BAFTA award-winning screenwriter John...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Boutella
Person
Ben Macintyre
Person
Alfie Allen
Person
Dominic West
Person
Steven Knight
imdb.com

Oscar Contender Steven Knight Reveals the Truth and Fiction Behind ‘Spencer,’ the Ultimate Nightmare Before Christmas

When Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín reached out to meet Steven Knight, he had never met the virtuosic British screenwriter behind Oscar-nominated “Dirty Pretty Things,” series “Peaky Blinders,” Tom Hardy vehicles “Locke” and “Taboo,” and most recently, Doug Liman’s pandemic drama “Lockdown.” Inspired by a photo of the filmmaker’s mother from the ’90s when she was the same age as Princess Diana, Larraín wanted to dig into why this famously unhappy royal touched so many people around the world. “I wondered why Diana had created such a level of empathy,” Larraín told IndieWire. “It’s a very complex answer.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Peaky Blinders director shares promising update on final season

Peaky Blinders season 6 sounds like it's nearing the end of its journey to the screen. The final outing for the BBC One period crime drama – at least on TV, as there's a movie officially in the works – has been filmed throughout 2021 in line with stringent health and safety measures, and now director Anthony Byrne has shared an exciting update.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Spencer’: Screenwriter Steven Knight Reveals Why Making the Diana Film Was Nothing Like a Normal Hollywood Project

With director Pablo Larrain's Spencer now playing in theaters, I recently spoke with screenwriter Steven Knight about the making of their Princess Diana film. While based on real people and actual events, Knight’s script imagines what might have happened during a weekend celebrating the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate when Diana decided to leave Prince Charles and the royal family. Featuring one of Kristen Stewart’s best performances, the film has been getting fantastic reviews and I’d be surprised if her work and the film isn’t one of the players come award season.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sas#Bbc One#Peaky Blinders#The U S Epix#Banijay Rights#Evp#Special Forces#Bbc Iplayer#Mgm Scripted Television#American#Rogue Heroes
NME

‘Taboo’ season two is mostly written, confirms creator Steven Knight

Taboo co-creator Steven Knight has given an update on season two of the show, revealing most of it has been written. The 2017 BBC series, which the Spencer and Peaky Blinders writer created alongside star Tom Hardy and his father Chips Hardy, was originally renewed four years ago – though updates have been few and far between since.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hulu Acquires Sky’s British Paramedics Comedy ‘Bloods’

Hulu has bought exclusive U.S. rights to Bloods, the British paramedics comedy from Comcast-owned Sky. The news comes alongside news that a 10-episode second season of the show — made by Roughcut TV (Stath Lets Flats, People Just Do Nothing) in association with Sky Studios — has been ordered, with Katherine Kelly and Nathan Foad joining the cast alongside main stars Samson Kayo, who plays Maleek, and Jane Horrocks, who portrays his colleague and over-friendly divorcee Wendy. The Hulu deal — which includes the second season — will see the first season of Bloods become available in the U.S. on Dec. 9. It...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Promised Land’ Creator Matt Lopez Inks Overall Deal With ABC Signature

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lopez, creator/executive producer of ABC’s Promised Land, has signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC Signature, the studio behind the upcoming multigenerational Latinx family drama. ABC Signature is part of Disney TV Studios. Lopez’s Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about the Sandovals, a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley, premiering on Jan. 24, 2022, on ABC. The series’ all-Latinx cast (including John Ortiz and Christina Ochoa) and majority Latinx crew are filled with people whose stories resemble the Sandoval family. “‘La familia’ is how the cast and crew of Promised Land refer to each other,...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Vinyl’ Director Sara Sugarman Set to Take Over From Jonas Akerlund on Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’

Director Sara Sugarman is set to replace Jonas Åkerlund on “Midas Man,” the biopic of The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein, Variety understands. “Midas Man” tells the story of Brian Epstein, the man who is considered responsible for launching The Beatles into the stratosphere. He also managed other hit musical acts from the 1960s including Gerry and the Pacemakers and Cilla Black before tragically succumbing to an overdose at the age of 32. During his lifetime Epstein was also forced to hide the fact that he was gay due to societal attitudes towards at the time. “The Queen’s Gambit” star Jacob Fortune Lloyd (above...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
IndieWire

Michael Keaton and ‘Dopesick’ FYC Event Make for a Hot Hollywood Ticket

It seemed the hottest ticket in Los Angeles on Monday night was Hulu’s FYC event for “Dopesick,” where a capacity crowd at Neuehouse Hollywood was treated to an early screening of the limited series’ finale before it debuts on Hulu at midnight November 17. Created, co-written, and co-directed by Emmy-winner Danny Strong and adapted from Beth Macy’s book “Dopesick: Doctors, Dealers, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” the series offers an in-depth look at America’s ongoing opioid crisis. Melding several timelines together and including both fictional and composite characters, the show aims to deliver as comprehensive a look at the...
MOVIES
Variety

AMC Plus Boards Dominic Cooper, Douglas Booth Spaghetti Western Series ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks streamer AMC Plus has acquired spaghetti western drama series “That Dirty Black Bag” from Bron Studios and Mediawan’s Palomar. The series features an all-star cast including Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Douglas Booth (“The Dirt”), Niv Sultan (“Tehran”), Guido Caprino (“The Miracle”), Christian Cooke (“The Promise”), Travis Fimmel (“Vikings”) and Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”). The eight-part series, which aims to capture the dark side of the Far West, follows an eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth) an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Part 3 Now Filming in Paris

Netflix’s hit series “Lupin” is currently shooting its highly anticipated third instalment in Paris with French star Omar Sy reprising his role as Assane Diop, a character inspired by the world famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsène Lupin. The show is Netflix’s second biggest international hit after “Squid Game.” The production was announced on Thursday by both Netflix and Sy on their respective Twitter accounts. Sy, who is now based in Los Angeles, posted a selfie with his staple bright smile against a rooftop view of Paris, with a caption that reads “Feels good being home! Lupin, Part 3,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy