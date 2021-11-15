ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

It's time to pass the torch: Sen. Leahy announces he will not seek reelection

 4 days ago

Sen. Patrick Leahy, the president pro tempore...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

G.K. Butterfield latest Democrat to announce he will not seek reelection

Democrat Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina announced Thursday he would not seek reelection in 2022, all but blaming his decision to retire on a redrawn congressional map that made his district more competitive. Butterfield is the latest Democrat to say they'll leave Congress as the party seeks to maintain...
Patrick Leahy
Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving senator, won't seek reelection

Washington — Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving active member of the Senate, will not seek reelection in 2022, he announced Monday. Leahy, 81, was first elected to the Senate in 1974 and will retire after serving more than 46 years. He is currently the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in the presidential line of succession, and heads the Appropriations Committee, the third panel Leahy has chaired across his career in the upper chamber.
HuffingtonPost

Sen. Patrick Leahy Not Running For Reelection

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy said Monday that he will not run for reelection to a ninth term in 2022, the latest major Democratic retirement ahead of next year’s midterms. “I’ve reached the conclusion that it’s time to put down the gavel. It is time to pass the torch to the next Vermonter ... it’s time to come home,” Leahy said at a press conference in Montpelier after recounting his legislative accomplishments during his 47 years in office.
Live at 10: Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy announces political future

Editor's note: Leahy is expected to announce his decision at 10 a.m. Open the video player above to view a live stream. Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future. The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference Monday morning at the...
WBKO

State Sen. Mike Wilson seeks reelection

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Senator and Majority Whip, Mike Wilson, announced Monday he will seek a 4th term as Kentucky State Senator for the 32nd District in the Kentucky General Assembly. Senator Wilson was first elected in 2011. He has spent most of his adult life in...
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS

