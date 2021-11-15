ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on November 15

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the site. On Nov. 15, the Netflix Top 10 Movies list...

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Kidman, Bardem In “Being the Ricardos”

Following the teaser the other week, Amazon Prime has now released the full-length trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos”. Nicole Kidman stars as sitcom queen Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as her husband Desi Arnaz in a movie that unfolds against one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy”.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
TheWrap

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.
MOVIES
Complex

The Most Disturbing Movies of All Time

Mainstream comedies and dramas are great. In an increasingly complicated world, cinema as a form of escapism is a valid move, and transporting an audience to a different world to make them laugh or cry is a noble endeavor in 2018. Plus, the people who claim to not enjoy being entertained by Marvel’s huge blockbusters like Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War are liars. But cinema is an all-encompassing monster, full of strange nooks and deep crevices filled with the most disturbing movies you could think of.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
Popculture

Dave Chappelle Gleefully Celebrates Being 'Canceled' at Tour Kickoff Amid Netflix Controversy

Dave Chappelle may have previously whined about cancel culture following the backlash to his latest Netflix special, The Closer, but it clearly hasn't had any effect on his career. The comedian began his 10-city live comedy tour in San Francisco to a sold-out crowd of 19,000 at the Chase Center for a screening of his new documentary, Untitled. Chappelle had previously claimed that Untitled had been rejected by film festivals following the transphobic remarks that he made in The Closer.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES

