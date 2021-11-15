KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: November 15-21

FORT WORTH – WB 121 from E. Loop 820 to Handley Ederville Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED from 9 pm to 6 am on Wednesday night, 11/17 and Thursday night, 11/18 for bridge construction, traffic will be directed through a signed detour.

EAST DALLAS - EB & WB I-30 between Haskell Ave and Buckner Blvd various lanes up to three, will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Saturday, 11/20.

MESQUITE/NORTH DALLAS - EB & WB 635 between 75 and I-30 various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 11/21.

MESQUITE - EB & WB I-30 between Gus Thomasson Road and Northwest Drive various lanes will be closed nightly from 8 pm to 5 am through Sunday, 11/21.

MESQUITE - NB & SB 635 exit ramp to WB I-30 will be closed overnight from 10 pm to 5 am on Wednesday, 11/17 & Thursday, 11/18, from 10 pm to 8 am on Friday night, 11/19, from 8 pm to 8 am on Saturday night, 11/20 and 10 pm to 5 am on Sunday night, 11/21.

MESQUITE - SB 635 exit to La Prada Drive will be closed overnight from 10 pm to 5 am through Sunday night, 11/21.

MESQUITE - EB I-30 exit ramp to NB 635 will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 8 am on Saturday, 11/20.

MESQUITE - NB & SB 635 between Oates Drive and I-30 will be reduced to one lane in each direction overnight from 8 pm to 8 am on Saturday, 11/20.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Hwy 67 and 8th Street various lanes will be closed daily from 8 am to 3 pm and nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday night, 11/20.

CENTRAL OAK CLIFF - NB & SB I-35E between Ann Arbor Ave and Hwy 67 various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday night, 11/20.

RED BIRD - NB & SB Hwy 67 between I-20 and I-35E various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 6 am through Saturday night, 11/20.

​DALLAS - NB & SB I-35E between Oak Lawn Ave and Loop 12 Northwest Highway various lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Friday, 11/19. ​

HIGH FIVE - NB 75 between Forest Lane to Midpark the three left lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 11/17 for construction work on the overhead connector.

HIGH FIVE - SB 75 exit ramp to EB 635 the right lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Wednesday, 11/18.

LEWISVILLE - EB & WB Sam Rayburn Tollway exit ramps to NB & SB I-35E will be closed nightly from 12 am to 5 am through Wednesday night, 11/24, traffic will be diverted to the service road.

CORINTH/LAKE DALLAS - NB & SB I-35E between FM 2181 and Post Oak Drive alternating left and right lanes will be closed daily from 9 am to 3:30 pm through Monday, 12/20.

BALCH SPRINGS - SB 635 between Bruton Road and Lake June Road multiple right lanes will be closed overnight from 8 pm to 5:30 am on Monday, 11/15.

DUNCANVILLE - EB & WB I-20 between Camp Wisdom Road and Hwy 67 the left lane will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Thursday night, 11/18.

CRANDALL - EB 175 at FM 148 the right lane will be closed daily from 8 am to 3 pm through Tuesday, 11/16.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Hwy 170 and Alliance Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Tuesday, 11/23. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W between Heritage Trace Parkway to Golden Triangle Blvd ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 11/18. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

FORT WORTH - SB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Heritage Trace Parkway ALL LANES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED at various times overnight from 9 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 11/18. Traffic will be diverted to the service road.

​FORT WORTH - NB & SB I-35W between Keller Hicks Road and Westport Parkway alternating lanes will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Tuesday, 11/23.

FORT WORTH - NB I-35W exit ramp to WB N. Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 9 pm to 5 am through Tuesday night, 11/23, traffic will be diverted to Hwy 377, Denton Hwy.

FORT WORTH – EB & WB 170 will have various single lane closures daily from 9 am to 3 pm between I-35W and Hwy 377 through Saturday, 11/20 for construction activities. Various crossovers and ramps will be closed daily for construction.

FORT WORTH AND SAGINAW – NB & SB FM 156 various lanes will be closed from Harmon Road to Basswood Boulevard for construction activities daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Friday, 11/19.

KELLER AND SOUTHLAKE – EB & WB FM 1709 from Cindy Street to Commerce Street various lanes will be closed for construction activities daily from 9 am to 3 pm through Friday, 11/19.

