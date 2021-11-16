Miami Lakes High School Teacher Jossie Calderon Charged With Lewd/Lascivious Molestation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High has been accused of inappropriately touching two students.

Jossie Calderon, 27, has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, offenses against students by an authority figure, and child abuse with great bodily harm.

A 15-year-old female student told police Calderon touched her inappropriately twice. according to the arrest affidavit.

She reportedly said during a chess club meeting he rubbed her on her lower back. On the other occasion, he reportedly touched her inappropriately on her legs.

A second student, a 16-year-old girl, told the school’s resource officer that he molest her during a math tutoring class.

According to the teen, on two separate occasions which she was in his classroom for extra credit in her math class, he slipped his hand under her sweater and rub her neck area.

She told police, she felt uncomfortable by his actions and left the classroom never to return.

According to the arrest report, the teen is now having difficulties focusing as a result of his actions and has seen professional help to ‘prevent further mental trauma from developing.’

The school district said Calderon was originally employed in 2016 but left in 2017. He returned on August 25, 2021 and was employed on a probationary basis.

“As soon as allegations were reported in this case, M-DCPS reassigned the probationary employee to a non-school site location and worked with Miami-Dade Schools Police to launch an investigation. As a result of the arrest, the individual’s employment with the District has been terminated and he will be prevented from seeking future work with M-DCPS. The District will continue to train our workforce to emphasize the ethical and professional behavior that is expected of them,” according to a statement from the school district.