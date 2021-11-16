ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Lakes, FL

Miami Lakes High School Teacher Jossie Calderon Charged With Lewd/Lascivious Molestation

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvl0X_0cxNZO9000

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High has been accused of inappropriately touching two students.

Jossie Calderon, 27, has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor, offenses against students by an authority figure, and child abuse with great bodily harm.

A 15-year-old female student told police Calderon touched her inappropriately twice. according to the arrest affidavit.

She reportedly said during a chess club meeting he rubbed her on her lower back. On the other occasion, he reportedly touched her inappropriately on her legs.

A second student, a 16-year-old girl, told the school’s resource officer that he molest her during a math tutoring class.

According to the teen, on two separate occasions which she was in his classroom for extra credit in her math class, he slipped his hand under her sweater and rub her neck area.

She told police, she felt uncomfortable by his actions and left the classroom never to return.

According to the arrest report, the teen is now having difficulties focusing as a result of his actions and has seen professional help to ‘prevent further mental trauma from developing.’

The school district said Calderon was originally employed in 2016 but left in 2017. He returned on August 25, 2021 and was employed on a probationary basis.

“As soon as allegations were reported in this case, M-DCPS reassigned the probationary employee to a non-school site location and worked with Miami-Dade Schools Police to launch an investigation. As a result of the arrest, the individual’s employment with the District has been terminated and he will be prevented from seeking future work with M-DCPS. The District will continue to train our workforce to emphasize the ethical and professional behavior that is expected of them,” according to a statement from the school district.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Captured! Man Wanted For Burglary, Attempted Rape On South Beach In Custody

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have arrested a man wanted for breaking into a woman’s home and trying to sexually assault her. According to police, 34-year-old Miguel Lopez-Sorto lives near the woman he’s accused of attacking and booked him into jail early Thursday morning. According to police, the burglary and attempted sexual battery took place on November 15 at 6:56 p.m. on Euclid Avenue. He forced his way inside her apartment and tried to rape her, said investigators. She was able to grab a knife and scare him off. “They were able to locate the man believed to have been inside the apartment. He lived within the same block of this victim,” said Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. “But the most important part here is that a very, very dangerous man has been taken off the street.” On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the suspect. Lopez-Sorto is charged with burglary with assault or battery and is being held without bond.  
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Teen Aariyana Flewellen Found

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Pembroke Pines teen who went missing Tuesday night has been found. Aariyana Flewellen, 14, left her mother’s home around 10 p.m. after an argument. Police said her father, who lives in Georgia, received a disturbing call from her half an hour later. Her family did not hear from her after that. On Wednesday morning, police asked for the public’s help in finding her. Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday they sent out a notice that she had been found in Miami Gardens.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Man Shot In Pompano Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man had to be rushed to the hospital following an early-morning shooting in Pompano Beach Thursday. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Responding officers found a man suffering injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the man to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. No other details regarding the shooting were released by police. The shooting remains under investigation.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Bomb Threat Led To Evacuation At Coconut Creek High School

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Coconut Creek High School was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat. Coconut Creek police said students and staff were moved across the street to a community center as a precaution. Police announced the evacuation at the school, at 1400 NW 44th Ave, just after 11 a.m. Just after 1 p.m., the Broward school district said teachers and students had been dismissed for the day, and parents and/or guardians were informed. Coconut Creek police said Fort Lauderdale police bombing sniffing dogs searched the school and did not find anything suspicious. Police gave the all-clear around 3 p.m.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Lakes, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Shooting On Don Shula Expressway, 9-Year-Old Girl Injured

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nine-year-old girl was injured Tuesday night in a shooting on the Don Shula Expressway. The Florida Highway Patrol said around 9:15 p.m. the girl and her father were heading south when a white Ford Mustang pulled up on the driver’s side of their car in the area of the Killian Parkway. Someone in the Mustang fired a shot at them which hit the driver’s side door. The Mustang then pulled around their car to the passenger side and fire three additional shots, striking the girl. The man drove to West Kendall Baptist Hospital, where his daughter was admitted then transferred to Kendall Regional Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The FHP said the Mustang was last seen exiting at SW 152nd Street. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is urged to contact the FHP or Miami-Dade police.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Under Investigation: Body Found On Fort Lauderdale Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man’s body was found Thursday morning on Fort Lauderdale beach. Images from Chopper 4 showed a body on the sand, covered with a yellow tarp. Police say they found the body just before 8 a.m. Investigators do not suspect foul play in the man’s death. The incident is under investigation.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Missing Boater Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales Found, Under Investigation For Suspected Human Smuggling

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida boater who had been missing for several days has been found. Now he’s under investigation for possible human smuggling. The Coast Guard Southeast said crews found 54-year-old Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales alive Tuesday night about 10 miles off the coast of Jupiter after someone reported seeing a disabled vessel with two people aboard. Gonzales was last heard from on Sunday. He was on his 22-foot white Chris-Craft with his reported stepson, a non-US citizen, leaving Bimini on his way to Homestead Bayfront Park. He was reported missing when he never showed up. He had apparently run out of fuel. Both were reported in good condition. “We are happy that Gonzales was found alive and well,” said Cmdr. Eric Paré, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Miami. “We encourage mariners file a float plan, telling someone where they are going and when they are returning, have a good working VHF radio, and to always wear a life jacket.” “Maritime migration is dangerous and illegal,” said Lt. Karolina Del Hierro Vega, a Coast Guard Seventh District Enforcement officer. “Human smuggling ventures, whether paid for or made by a friend or family member, are subject to criminal and civil penalties.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Elderly Woman Struck By Bullet Fired During Altercation Between Carnival Workers At Nearby Broward Fair

MARGATE (CBSMiami) – Gunfire erupted early Thursday morning between two carnival employees just hours before the opening of the Broward County Fair and a 91-year-old woman living in a nearby senior living facility was struck by a bullet. According to Margate police, there was a disturbance between two employees around 4:30 a.m. at 1000 State Road 7. During the altercation, one of the employees pulled a gun on the other. According to Andrew Preston of Worldwide LLC, the independent game operator for the Broward Fair, the two men were arguing over a woman, when one pulled out his gun in a...
MARGATE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Miami Lakes High School#Cbsmiami#Miami Dade Schools Police
CBS Miami

Altercation At Pembroke Pines Club Led To Triple Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An altercation at a club led to a three-city shooting spree that sent three people to the hospital in Broward early Monday morning. According to Miramar police, it happened shortly after 2 a.m. when three vehicles, a GMC Yukon and two Infinitis, left Grand Grand Café in Pembroke Pines. They were heading east when the occupant of a fourth vehicle began shooting at the Yukon and one of the Infinitis in the 8400 block of Pembroke Road. Two people in the Infiniti were injured and taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition. While officers were on scene at the Miramar location, they received word of a shooting incident in the 3500 block of S Pine Island Road in Davie involving the suspect’s vehicle and the second black Infiniti. Police said the driver of the Infiniti was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her two passengers were unharmed. Detectives say they are still searching for the driver who opened fire on the victims.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Tamarac Teacher Leslie Wolfe Accused Of Molesting Girl During Tutoring Session

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Tamarac teacher who also works as a private tutor is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. Plantation police arrested Leslie Wolfe, 63, who has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18. Wolfe is a 6th-grade math and chemistry teacher at Bethlehem Junior Academy on West Commercial Boulevard. According to police, the incident happened in a private study room at the West Broward Regional Library in Plantation. Private tutoring sessions were conducted at the library with Wolfe and the girl. Wolfe has tutored a number of students, ranging ages and at various locations. Plantation police say they are concerned that he may have victimized other juveniles.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Body Of Missing Man, Daniel Potter, Found In Coconut Creek Lake

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – The body of a missing Coconut Creek man has been recovered from a South Florida lake. According to Coconut Creek police, a call came in around 8:00 a.m. stating a man flying his drone over Coco Lake spotted a body floating in the water. Divers have been searching Coco Lake since the 60-year-old man went missing on Saturday after going out on his canoe and never returned. Potter’s wife and daughter found his paddle and flip flops on the shore of the lake after his disappearance. His wife, Justine, said he had heart issues but the cause of death remains under investigation. An autopsy will be performed.  
COCONUT CREEK, FL
CBS Miami

Courthouse Escapee Dayonte Resiles On Trial For Murder

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – After seven years, Dayonte Resiles is on trial for murder. Resiles, who gained notoriety five years ago when he bolted from a Broward Courtroom and escaped through a stairwell, could face the death penalty if convicted. Back in 2014, Resiles was arrested for burglarizing the Davie home of Jill Su and stabbing her to death. Su, a wife and mother and the grandniece of Halliburton oil founder Erie Halliburton, was found tied up and bleeding in her bathroom. Her son, Justin Su, discovered her body. In a chilling 911 call played by prosecutors in court Wednesday, Justin Su is heard shrieking and screaming to the 911 operator about his mother’s stab wounds and tied hands. Resiles has said he’s innocent and was framed for the murder.  His attorney Michael Orlando told the jury Wednesday that DNA evidence won’t prove his guilt. The victim’s husband, renowned etymologist Dr. Nan Yao Su, testified Wednesday about rushing home to see his wife’s lifeless body being wheeled on a stretcher from their house. “I said do something, she can’t be dead,” he said, holding back tears. The trial is expected to last through early December. If convicted, Resiles could face the death penalty.
DAVIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

‘We Were All Scared’: North Lauderdale Drive-By Shooting Leads To Lockdowns At 3 Nearby Schools

NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It was a chaotic morning in a North Lauderdale neighborhood after shots rang out and two cars were left smashed and abandoned. It started with a drive by shooting in the 7000 block southwest of SW 8th Court. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, several men standing by a car were shot at. A short time later, witnesses say a maroon Charger full of bullet holes crashed into a tree on SW 10 Street and the occupants ran. Three schools nearby were placed on lockdown as a precaution, including North Lauderdale Elementary, Somerset Preparatory Academy and Silver Lakes Middle School. “I...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest Made In Hit and Run Crash That Sent Two Adults, Child To Hospital In Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a hit and run crash in Deerfield Beach that sent three people, including a child, to the hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Eric Neyer was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, several hours after the early morning crash at the intersection of South Dixie Highway and 10th Street shortly before 1 a.m. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle fled the scene after smashing into a gray car near the railroad tracks. The impact of the crash sent the vehicle off the road into the parking lot of the luxury auto dealership Domani Motors. “Let’s track these people down who caused this horrendous accident,” said Paul Alvarado, managing partner of Domani Motors Inc. “Domani Motor Cars has been here 34 years. We have cameras on the outside of the building and we are going to provide video to the police department so we can try to get to the bottom of this,” said Alvarado. Broward Fire Rescue rushed the two adults, a man and a woman, to Broward Health North and the child to Broward Health Medical Center. They said all three had life-threatening injuries.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

WATCH: Angry Dad Tackles Youth Soccer Game Ref After Controversial Call

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (CBS13) — A parent attacked a referee by hitting him down to the ground during an under-16 boys soccer game in California. Video shows the violent act by the soccer dad running across the field and blindsiding a referee. The dad then stands over the ref, shouting at him. Andrew Reali is the referee who got decked by the dad, who was more than twice his size. “It felt like I got hit by a train,” Reali said. “This was easily the hardest hit I’ve ever taken in my life.” The attack stemmed from a call off camera against the father’s son....
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Miami

Miramar Teens Accused In Murder Of Classmate Dwight Grant Enter Not Guilty Pleas

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Three Miramar teens accused in the murder of 18-year-old classmate Dwight Grant faced a judge Monday morning. Andre Clements and Christie Parisien, both 17, and 16-year old Jaslyn Smith all entered not guilty pleas. They are being charged as adults with first degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Grant’s mother stood next to the prosecutor during the arraignment. CBSMiami does not usually identify juveniles charged with crimes, but we are identifying them because of the nature of the crime. (Source: Family Photo) Grant’s body was discovered in some bushes near his family’s apartment at the...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Man Charged In Deadly Shooting At Miramar Airbnb

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at a Miramar Airbnb over the weekend. Oscar Suarez, 26, has been charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond. According to Miramar Police, around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers were sent to 8600 Wilshire Drive in reference to a shot fired. While officers were en route, they were diverted to a vehicle accident close by.  According to police, they found a male driver who had been shot and crashed into a car on Miramar Parkway near Canal Road, just a few blocks away from where the...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Woman On Bike Struck, Killed By Semi-Truck In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman riding her bicycle was struck and killed early Tuesday morning by a semi-truck in Miami. The fatal accident took place near a commercial loading dock outside of the River Landing shopping and residential complex between 14 Avenue and NW North River Drive just before 7:00 a.m., according to Miami Police investigators. The truck driver did remain on the scene, and cooperated with investigators. Investigators told CBS 4 News the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The semi-truck, which had “Ceva Logistics” written on it, was either entering the commercial  loading dock or exiting when the unidentified woman was struck. Traffic homicide detectives responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, along with City of Miami Fire Rescue.  
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Teen Talk Program Working To Build Relationship Between Young People & Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Too often we’ve heard about clashes with police and marginalized youth. But what’s being done to repair that relationship? A program called Teen Talk is aimed at bridging the divide. For a group of teens from Liberty City, the day started out with some tough conversations. “You can never meet with aggression, that’s not going to work out with you. But nothing stops you from picking up the phone and calling 911 again,” a police officer told the students. How teens should interact with people was a big topic of discussion. Some of the students have not experienced or witnessed...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Divers Spend Another Day Searching Coconut Creek Lake For Missing Man Daniel Potter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Divers have spent another day searching a South Florida lake for a Coconut Creek man who went out on his canoe over the weekend and never returned. Unfortunately, those divers have not found his body or his canoe. “Where is he?” cried his wife Justine Potter on Tuesday.  “It’s absolutely awful, nothing I could even imagine. It’s a dream that’s a nightmare that I haven’t come out of yet.” Coconut Creek police said Daniel Potter, 60, was last seen Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., getting into his canoe to go fishing in Coco Lake where he lives. When he didn’t return...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy