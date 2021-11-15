ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Alex Jones loses lawsuit over Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ conspiracy

By Dave Collins / Associated Press
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQ6Fl_0cxNZ5SS00

(AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones’ claims that the massacre was a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies’ “failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims.” The default means the judge found in favor of the parents and will hold a hearing on how much damages he should pay.

Steve Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

Lawyers for the parents claimed Jones and his companies, including Infowars and Free Speech Systems, violated court rules by failing to turn over documents to them, including internal company documents showing how, and if, Jones and Infowars profited from talking about the school shooting and other mass shootings.

“Their pattern of defying and ignoring court orders to produce responsive information is well established,” lawyers for the family wrote in a court brief in July.

Jones’ lawyers have denied violating court rules on document disclosure and have asked that Bellis be removed from the case, alleging she has not been impartial.

Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022

A Texas judge recently issued similar rulings against Jones in three defamation lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook families in that state, finding Jones liable for damages after defaulting him and his companies for not turning over documents. Hearings on damages also were ordered.

The 2012 school shooting in Newtown killed 20 first-graders and six educators. Jones has since said that he does not believe the massacre was a hoax.

Families of some of the school shooting victims sued Jones, Infowars and others in courts in Texas and Connecticut over the hoax conspiracy, saying they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Alex Jones from ‘Infowars’ found guilty of perpetuating Sandy Hook hoax

“Infowars” host Alex Jones is on the hook for damages in lawsuits filed by the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims. That’s the word from Judge Barbara Bellis, who on Monday ruled that Jones’ legal team failed “to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims.” The ruling marked Jones’ fourth loss in a Sandy Hook-related lawsuit. The amount Jones will have to fork over will be determined in a later hearing, court officials say.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Alex Jones
PIX11

Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

NEW YORK — A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for setting fire to a car last year in what authorities say was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in the trial against R. Kelly. Michael Williams, who had been described as being related to a former publicist for Kelly, went […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#School Shootings#Ap#Free Speech Systems
AFP

US Capitol attack 'shaman' jailed for 41 months

The self-proclaimed "shaman" whose bare chest and horned fur headgear made him the face of the January 6 assault on the US Capitol was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison. One assailant, Scott Fairlamb of New Jersey, was sentenced in early November to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty for his part in the attack and for assaulting a police officer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Bannon pleads not guilty to Capitol riot probe charges

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon entered a "not guilty" plea Wednesday after his arrest on charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify on the January 6 attack on the Capitol. One day ahead of the first hearing scheduled in his case, Bannon entered the plea in a federal district court in Washington, without explaining the grounds for his plea. In October Bannon rejected a subpoena to testify to the House special committee investigating the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters on the US legislature. The House then referred the contempt charges to the Justice Department, where a grand jury reviewed the case and voted to indict him on two counts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

Attorney likens prayer, rally at courthouse to ‘public lynching’ during Arbery trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The defense attorney who caused an outcry by saying Black pastors should be barred from the murder trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death declared in court Friday that a courthouse rally supporting the slain Black man’s family was comparable to a “public lynching” of the three white defendants. “This case has been infected by things that […]
RELIGION
Rolling Stone

Alex Jones Loses Fourth Defamation Suit Over Spreading Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theories

Alex Jones was found guilty by default in a defamation case filed by the families of eight people killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, The New York Times reports. The ruling came down Monday, Nov. 15, that Jones was guilty because he refused to turn over court-ordered documents as part of the legal discovery process. Jones is now zero-for-four in defamation suits filed against him by the parents of Sandy Hook victims, who have claimed Jones has profited off of the lies he’s spread about Sandy Hook victims and families (the other three...
LAW
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy