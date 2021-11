Apple has strict rules for states that opt into its digital ID service in iOS 15, and taxpayers are on the receiving end of the trillion-dollar company’s invoice (via CNBC). Introduced when iOS 15 was unveiled at WWDC 2021, the feature is not yet available for iPhone users. It lets iPhone owners store their drivers license or state ID in the iOS Wallet app. Apple requires that states adhere to the ISO’s standard for digital IDs, a guide that the company played a part in developing.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO