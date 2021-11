LITTLETON – He has been on the ice for more Avalanche games than Joe Sakic, more than Peter Forsberg, more than Nathan MacKinnon, more than. … come to think of it, more than any one player in team history. From the Avs-Red Wings “Blood Feud” days right on through to Saturday night’s game with the San Jose Sharks, Jake Schroeder has seen it all – and sung it all – as the team’s official national anthem performer. Saturday’s rendition was the 1,000th of his Avs career.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO