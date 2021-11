Our first look at the Star Wars: Eclipse game from Quantic Dream could arrive as soon as next month, with a teaser reportedly being prepared for The Game Awards. Some of you, like us, were disappointed at the lack of news on the Star Wars slate for Disney Plus last week, but some good news is that we may be getting a very early look at a new Star Wars video game experience to make up for that. A source who has given us accurate information about the future of Lucasfilm Games in the past has recently given us a tip claiming that Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game is most likely going to be previewed at The Game Awards 2021 as one of their many exclusive reveals. The title has been in the pipeline for nearly two years at this point, so a reveal around this time would be fairly reasonable. The studio is said to be eager to get a first look out before the end of the year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO