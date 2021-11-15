ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, a group of higher-education critics announced plans...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

University of Austin dedicated to free speech will counter colleges 'hijacked by maniacs,' founding prof says

Hundreds of college professors pleaded to join a new university dedicated to free speech just hours after it was announced, a founding faculty member told Fox News on Monday. The University of Austin – a newly founded college announced on Bari Weiss' substack Monday – is committed to "freedom of inquiry, freedom of conscience, and civil discourse," according to the school's website. Its primary founders are vocal critics of the direction traditional academic institutions have taken.
COLLEGES
Lowell Sun

Suppressing free speech is no one’s right

Given the display of violent intolerance that occurred on Boston Common Sunday, we can only assume those involved don’t think much of the eloquent defense of free speech espoused by an enlightened French philosopher-writer-historian before that concept was enshrined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. That man for...
BOSTON, MA
williamsrecord.com

With free speech under attack at MIT, Williams must commit to free speech

In higher education, academic freedom and a tolerance for a variety of perspectives are vital. However, time and time again colleges and universities bend to the will of social media pressure and undermine this core mission. This semester, MIT made national headlines when it canceled the appearance of University of Chicago’s Dorian Abbot, a prominent climate scientist and geophysicist who was set to give a prestigious public lecture at the university. After Abbot’s writings in opposition to affirmative action in faculty hiring and university admissions garnered attention on social media, throngs of progressive Twitter academics and activists demanded that MIT cancel the event and prevent Abbot from speaking. Even though the lecture was focused on his work in the climate sciences and had no relation to the topic of affirmative action, his opponents derided Abbot as an oppressive choice who was contradictory to the core principles of the university.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Speech#Hypocrisy#Nbc#The University Of Austin
usustatesman.com

Letter to the Editor: Free Speech is Under Attack

A recent guest column was published about why Critical Race Theory, or CRT, should be banned at Utah State University. I would like to offer a refutation to this column and instead advocate for freedom of expression at USU. First, allow me to define CRT and explore its presence at...
COLLEGES
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Joy Reid’s takedown of Rittenhouse’s ‘white male tears’ causes consternation among his backers

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s passionate criticism of Kyle Rittenhouse and his “white male tears” has infuriated many conservatives after she compared his testimony to that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Ms Reid was speaking about the trial after the jury was sent home for a second day after being unable to reach a verdict.Protesters clashed outside the courthouse, prompting police to make two arrests. Law enforcement has surrounded the court in Kenosha, Wisconsin since the start of the week and the National Guard stands at the ready to step in if needed. In August of last year, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Must Read Alaska

Suzanne Downing: In Rittenhouse verdict, the real justice is now Kyle’s case against the media, politicians, celebrities, and the president himself

For those who followed the Kyle Rittenhouse trial closely, there is no doubt in their minds that the young man who shot rioters in Kenosha, Wisc. was not guilty of murder. Most of America, however, did not watch the proceedings, or not closely, at least. They got their information spoon-fed to them by the mainstream media. They expected a conviction.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Americans return to candid, non-ridiculous reports on president's health

Rachel Maddow reports on the results of President Joe Biden's physical examination and the strange comfort of returning to a normal medical assessment after four years of insecure fabrications, kooky doctors, and bizarre reports. (Also, Kamala Harris was acting president for 85 minutes.)Nov. 20, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Media dilemma: How to cover indecent politicians without amplifying them?

Kyle Clark, anchor and managing editor of "Next with Kyle Clark" on 9News in Denver, talks with Rachel Maddow about the challenge of reporting on politicians like Lauren Boebert, who say "cruel, false, and bigoted things" with regularity, without amplifying the message or helping publicity stunts, and the double standard that politicians who are not routinely offensive get more coverage when they cross the line than those who have no regard for the line in the first place. Nov. 20, 2021.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy